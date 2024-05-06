Entertainment
Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family affected by COVID-19
By Nupur Anand and Shilpa Jamkhandikar
MUMBAI (Reuters) – Revered Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law and granddaughter have joined him and his son in testing positive for COVID-19, the family said on Sunday, in a of the most high-profile cases of the pandemic ravaging India. .
From the hospital with his father in Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek said his wife and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their eight-year-old daughter had also been infected with the novel coronavirus.
“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. They will quarantine themselves at home,” he tweeted, saying other family members had tested negative and thanking Indians for their wishes and their prayers.
“My father and I remain in the hospital until the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please stay careful and safe. Please follow all the rules!” » added Abhishek Bachchan, 44, also an actor.
He and his father were admitted to hospital Saturday, where health authorities said Sunday their condition was stable.
Seventy-seven-year-old Amitabh Bachchan is one of India's most beloved personalities, and some fans were organizing Hindu prayer rituals for the whole family.
“It is shocking to know that one of the richest, most talented and most educated families (sic) could be infected. We can only hope that the family recovers as it is important for the morale of million people,” tweeted fan Jayant Sathe.
CASES IN INDIA SOAR TO NEARLY 850,000
The elder Bachchan had a near-fatal accident in 1982 when a table hit him in the abdomen while he was filming a fight scene.
It sparked an outpouring of love, with one fan reporting walking backwards from the southern city of Hyderabad to Mumbai in her honour.
Aishwarya Bachchan, 46, who often features on 'most beautiful' lists, has also worked in several Bollywood and Hollywood films. She is a brand ambassador for some multinational companies, including L'Oréal.
Amitabh Bachchan, who endorses dozens of Indian and global brands, has an estimated net worth of over $100 million.
India is the third country in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, recording a record increase on Sunday that took the number of infections to almost 850,000. Partial lockdowns have been reimposed in some densely populated areas .
Data from the Federal Health Ministry showed that more than 27,100 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, while the number of deaths rose to 22,674.
An official in the Prime Minister's Office told Reuters that senior officials and ministers had been asked to exercise restraint in their tweets about the Bachchan family to avoid speculation and ensure equal treatment for all. patients.
The father and son are being treated at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai despite having mild symptoms.
Authorities disinfected Amitabh Bachchan's upscale residence in Mumbai, spraying disinfectant inside the compound and on cars parked outside.
He has been a prominent figure in the fight against the coronavirus, appearing in public service advertisements where, in his characteristic baritone, he urges people to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing.
The Indian film industry recently resumed filming after a months-long hiatus following the nationwide lockdown in late March. But actors over 65, like Amitabh Bachchan, have been banned from film sets because of their vulnerability.
(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Writing by Rupam Jain and Raju Gopalkrishnan; editing by William Mallard and Andrew Cawthorne)
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/style/india-star-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-101128944.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family affected by COVID-19
- Will Hopkins wins Lytham Trophy in spectacular fashion
- Relax space FDI standards to attract foreign companies and increase demand for high-tech jobs
- Funeral Announcement for Deputy U.S. Marshal Weeks and Investigator Poloche WSOC TV
- The Fall Guy Gives Hollywood a Muted Kickoff to Summer
- Joe Root leads PCA calls for domestic cricket schedule change
- Stock Markets Today: Aditya Birla Fashion, Biocon and Vodafone Idea Stocks on F&O Ban List on May 6
- Huawei emphasizes commitment to French technology market
- Trump's VP candidates continue to audition to join his ticket, after weekend fundraiser
- Alevi organizations voice concerns over new K-12 curriculum
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo to bless 'creation of new regency in West Java'
- Death of “Titanic”, “LOTR” actor Bernard Hill: tributes to co-stars