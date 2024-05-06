Three generations of Bollywood's Bachchan family affected by COVID-19

By Nupur Anand and Shilpa Jamkhandikar

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Revered Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law and granddaughter have joined him and his son in testing positive for COVID-19, the family said on Sunday, in a of the most high-profile cases of the pandemic ravaging India. .

From the hospital with his father in Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek said his wife and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their eight-year-old daughter had also been infected with the novel coronavirus.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. They will quarantine themselves at home,” he tweeted, saying other family members had tested negative and thanking Indians for their wishes and their prayers.

“My father and I remain in the hospital until the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please stay careful and safe. Please follow all the rules!” » added Abhishek Bachchan, 44, also an actor.

He and his father were admitted to hospital Saturday, where health authorities said Sunday their condition was stable.

Seventy-seven-year-old Amitabh Bachchan is one of India's most beloved personalities, and some fans were organizing Hindu prayer rituals for the whole family.

“It is shocking to know that one of the richest, most talented and most educated families (sic) could be infected. We can only hope that the family recovers as it is important for the morale of million people,” tweeted fan Jayant Sathe.

CASES IN INDIA SOAR TO NEARLY 850,000

The elder Bachchan had a near-fatal accident in 1982 when a table hit him in the abdomen while he was filming a fight scene.

It sparked an outpouring of love, with one fan reporting walking backwards from the southern city of Hyderabad to Mumbai in her honour.

Aishwarya Bachchan, 46, who often features on 'most beautiful' lists, has also worked in several Bollywood and Hollywood films. She is a brand ambassador for some multinational companies, including L'Oréal.

Amitabh Bachchan, who endorses dozens of Indian and global brands, has an estimated net worth of over $100 million.

India is the third country in the world in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, recording a record increase on Sunday that took the number of infections to almost 850,000. Partial lockdowns have been reimposed in some densely populated areas .

Data from the Federal Health Ministry showed that more than 27,100 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, while the number of deaths rose to 22,674.

An official in the Prime Minister's Office told Reuters that senior officials and ministers had been asked to exercise restraint in their tweets about the Bachchan family to avoid speculation and ensure equal treatment for all. patients.

The father and son are being treated at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai despite having mild symptoms.

Authorities disinfected Amitabh Bachchan's upscale residence in Mumbai, spraying disinfectant inside the compound and on cars parked outside.

He has been a prominent figure in the fight against the coronavirus, appearing in public service advertisements where, in his characteristic baritone, he urges people to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

The Indian film industry recently resumed filming after a months-long hiatus following the nationwide lockdown in late March. But actors over 65, like Amitabh Bachchan, have been banned from film sets because of their vulnerability.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand and Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Writing by Rupam Jain and Raju Gopalkrishnan; editing by William Mallard and Andrew Cawthorne)