3 attractions will be CLOSED at Disney's Hollywood Studios this week!
Hollywood Studios is the park for all movie buffs!
With the glitz and glamor of Hollywood combined with some of our favorite film franchises, Hollywood Studios is an action-packed theme park. However, there are a few attractions undergoing renovation that you'll want to be aware of if you're heading there this week!
Two shows and one ride remain closed at Hollywood Studios this week!
Rock'n'Roller Coaster
Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney's Hollywood Studios closed on January 8 and will remain closed for quite some time. The ride is expected to reopen in the summer of this year, meaning the renovation will last at least a few more months.
We don't have an exact reopening date yet, but we will let you know as soon as we know more!
Journey of the Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid's Journey as we know it will NOT return to Disney's Hollywood Studios. It is now closed and Disney has confirmed that this show is permanently closed to make way for an updated version.
The Little Mermaid A Musical Adventure, an all-new stage show, will replace the Animation Courtyard Theater show in fall 2024.
Holiday pleasure
Vacation Fun – An original animated short film starring Mickey and Minnie will be temporarily closed from April 29 to May 25.
The show takes place at the Mickey Shorts Theater near Echo Lake and is a great place to enjoy the air conditioning and rest. We've noticed a few other shows temporarily closed for renovations at Hollywood Studios, so we think this theater could benefit from some updates. We'll wait to find out!
Unfortunately, Hollywood Studios is experiencing several closures, but it's not the only park! EPCOT, Magic Kingdom and Blizzard Beach all have attractions closed this week. Keep scrolling to find out what else will be closed the week of May 5-12.
Tiana's Bayou Adventure
Splash Mountain closed on January 23, 2023, and the new ride that replaces it will remain closed until summer 2024.
Disney rethinks the theme of the ride to give it aThe princess and the Frogtheme. When it reopens, it will be called Tiana's Bayou Adventure! We've noticed some major changes recently, like Imagineers using it for testing as well as some walls falling down. Disney also shared a sneak peek at the new characters coming to the attraction!
Most recently, two new stores were announced to open near the ride: Critter Co-Op and Tiana's Bayou General Store!
We don't know about you, but we're EXCITED!
Country Bear Jamboree
Country Bear Jamboree is currently being reimagined in Magic Kingdom! The show closed its doors on January 27 and is expected to reopen with the new updated show this summer.
Looks like some work is going on here! If you want to celebrate this attraction, watch this Collectible Plush Set on Amazon!
The set includes three Country Bears: Teddi Barra, Big Al and Henry.
Tomorrowland Terrace
Tomorrowland Terrace in Magic Kingdom is only open occasionally, usually during particularly busy seasons. However, it's been a LONG time since we've seen this spot open.
Currently, it is only used for desserts in Magic Kingdom.
Restaurant Marrakech
The Marrakech restaurant is rather closed and not at all. The restaurant will soon be used as an Annual Pass lounge during VIPassholder Days!
Pass holders can visit the show from May 1 to June 18, 2024 at Restaurant Marrakech. However, we're still waiting for the full dining experience to return!
Other benefits offered during VIPassholder Days include exclusive souvenirs, photo opportunities and much more. Check out the link below for more details!
Typhoon Lagoon was closed for several months but finally opened on March 17, 2024! Wow!
However, on the same day (March 17), Blizzard Beach closed for renovations. As it has just closed, we don't know when it will reopen again, but since 2020 we have seen that both water parks will do an about-face in being open.
This means that even though summer is approaching, we may only have one water park option to visit. We'll be keeping a close eye on news of Blizzard Beach reopening, but this summer, see you at Typhoon Lagoon!
These are all the Disney World closures this week! Stay tuned to AllEars for more of the latest Disney World news.
Are you visiting Disney World this week? Let us know in the comments
