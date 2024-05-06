Entertainment
High winds topple scaffolding, fuel brush fires in Los Angeles County
High winds wreaked havoc in Los Angeles County on Sunday, temporarily postponing a music festival, fueling brush fires and leaving a mess in several cities in the form of downed trees and scaffolding.
Music festival evacuated
Spectators at the BeachLife festival in Redondo Beach were evacuated early Sunday evening due to powerful wind gusts sweeping through the area.
Around 5:30 p.m., a post on the festival's Instagram story indicated that the event would be postponed for at least an hour due to the weather, where winds reaching more than 30 miles per hour were reported.
SkyCal flew over the festival site, where two large concert halls could be seen empty as hundreds of people crowded into a nearby parking lot waiting to be allowed inside.
My Morning Jacket, Fleetwood Foxes and ZZ Top are headliners for Sunday's events, according to the festival's website.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
The BeachLife Festival takes place on the beach at 239 North Harbor Drive.
Toppled trees
In Culver City, a massive tree appears to have fallen in the middle of a road and onto at least one parked car shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
A video posted on Citizen App showed the broken trunk surrounded by police tape as several onlookers looked on at police. The huge tree appeared to cover several lanes in the 12700 block of Zanja Street, which were blocked off from other traffic by officers.
It is unclear when the tree will be removed from the street.
No injuries were reported.
Scaffolding knocked down
Several floors of scaffolding were toppled by strong winds in Hollywood on Sunday.
Firefighters say the 4- to 5-story scaffolding was “swept outward” from the building they were near in the 1000 block of N. St. Andrews Place by winds around 2 p.m., according to a press release from the Los Angeles Fire Department. Department officials.
Despite initial reports that the scaffolding had fallen onto wires on the north side of Santa Monica Boulevard, it was later noted that the scaffolding was near the wires.
“LAFD Urban Search and Rescue specialists are on scene assessing the situation,” the LAFD said.
No injuries were reported as no one was on the scaffolding when it fell.
Pedestrians and traffic were kept away from the area due to the unstable scaffolding, which remained above the road at most.
Santa Monica Boulevard, between N. Wilton Place and N. Western Avenue, is expected to be closed as the situation continues, firefighters said.
Bushfires
In North Hollywood, a small quarter acre bushfire caused the northbound lanes of SR-170 to temporarily close as heavy smoke billowed from the area.
The fire, which has since been brought under control, broke out on the embankment just south of the Burbank Boulevard exit ramp for unknown reasons shortly before 3 p.m., according to firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The SigAlert alert, issued at 3:30 p.m., was canceled by California Highway Patrol officers.
Another fire also kept firefighters busy in the Sepulveda Basin, where an archery range and a nearby park were affected by firefighting operations.
The two-acre fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. near the 6100 block of N. Woodley Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire crews. It was powered by strong winds gusting between 20 and 30 miles per hour.
Employees and patrons at a nearby archery range were temporarily evacuated due to the potential danger from the flames, with wind pushing the fire line in their direction.
It took crews just under an hour and 20 minutes to contain the fire, which devastated vegetation in the area.
No injuries were reported in this incident either.
The cause remains under investigation.
