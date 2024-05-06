Lord of the Rings fans mourn King Thoden actor Bernard Hill dead at 79





Bernard Hill, who rose to fame as King Thoden in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy and as Captain Smith in Titanic, has died. He was 79 years old. Hill died early Sunday morning, his agent told the BBC. His representative did not share the cause of death. A long-time Hollywood veteran, Hill's most recent role was in the BAFTA-winning drama The Responder alongside Martin Freeman. Over the years, he has appeared in various films, including Gandhi and The Scorpion King, as well as Fable III. Bernard Hill, best known for his role as Thoden in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Captain Smith in Titanic, has died at the age of 79. pic.twitter.com/xtLehexg2Z IGN (@IGN) May 5, 2024 But he remains best known for his memorable role as King Thoden in Two Towers and The Return of the King. The role always associated him with Lord of the Rings, although he admitted he was “not interested” in Rings of Power, calling it a “lucrative venture”. Fans paid tribute to Hill on social media, including his epic Return of the King speech before the Battle of Pelennor Fields. “Rest in peace Bernard Hill, the man responsible for THE most iconic scene in cinema history,” one fan wrote. “A sword day, a red day, before the sun rises! Ride now, ride now, ride to Gondor!” Rest in peace Bernard Hill – the man responsible for the most iconic scene in cinema history. A sword day, a red day, before the sun rises! Ride now, ride now, ride to Gondor! pic.twitter.com/eTWnAlJ6Sb Nick Bell (@nickbellofbpl) May 5, 2024 Other fans highlighted his work on Boys From the Blackstuff, where he played Yosser Hughes in a “powerful, unhinged performance” that “stopped an entire nation in its tracks.” Writer Alan Bleasdale told the BBC that Hill's death was “a great loss and also a great surprise”. “I desperately wanted to work with him. Everything he did, his work procedure, the way he worked and his performance was everything you could ask for. You always had the feeling that Bernard would live forever . He had great strength, physically and in personality.” After all, the powerful image of Thoden, Ruler of Rohan, looms large with fans and creators alike. “I am going to my fathers. And even in their mighty company, I will no longer be ashamed,” wrote the novelist Graham McNeill. “RIP Bernard Hill, you are a true legend.” Kat Bailey is IGN's News Director as well as co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have any advice? Send him a DM at @the_katbot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/bernard-hill-died-king-theoden-lord-of-the-rings-titanic-captain-smith-obituary The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos