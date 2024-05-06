Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut to Face Royal 'King' Vikramaditya Singh India TV





Image Source: INDIA TV BJP's Kangana Ranaut vs Congress' Vikramaditya Singh Lok Sabha Elections 2024:The stage is set for a high-stakes battle in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi Lok Sabha seat. In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Vikramaditya Singh, the royal heir of the erstwhile princely state of Rampur Bushahr, will face Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Representing the Congress party, Singh, the son of six-time former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh, brings with him a legacy of governance. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut ventures into the political sphere as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding a new dimension to her diverse career. Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 and 2014 In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma won the seat with a margin of 405,459 votes. Ram Swaroop Sharma secured 647,189 votes with a vote share of 69.00 percent and defeated Aashray Sharma of Congress who secured 241,730 votes (25.63 percent). In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma won the seat and secured 362,824 votes with a vote share of 49.94 percent. Congress candidate Pratibha Singh secured 322,968 votes (44.46%) and was runner-up. Ram Swaroop Sharma defeated Pratibha Singh by a margin of 39,856 votes. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Mandi constituency is considered a stronghold of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh's family. The seat is currently held by the late leader's wife Pratibha Singh. She was elected after a by-election in 2021 after the seat was vacated following the death of BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma. Mandi is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh. The state has four parliamentary seats. Mandi seat comprises 17 Assembly segments including Bharmour, Lahaul & spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Darang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur and Congress Kinnaur. The constituency is a general seat. The BJP and Congress are the major parties in the constituency. Himachal Pradesh has four seats in the Lok Sabha. Polling on these four seats, along with six Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs, will be held on June 1. The BJP had won all four seats in 2019. Also Read: Himachal CM Sukhu says Kangana Ranaut doesn't attract crowds in meetings, Congress will win in Mandi Also read: Congress releases new list, introduces Manish Tewari from Chandigarh and Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/mandi-lok-sabha-elections-2024-bjp-kangana-ranaut-versus-congress-vikramaditya-singh-latest-updates-2024-05-06-929771 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos