Visiting temples, selfie requests, jabbing rivals





Shimla: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is the first Bollywood celebrity to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh, maintained her distance from the media during the campaign but was welcoming to ordinary voters: dancing at times with them, interacting in their dialects and obliging with their selfie requests. So far, she has focused on small gatherings and road shows, where people first try to catch a glimpse of her up close and then potentially get clicked with the “Queen essential” star. Selfies and group photos with the actor, who was fielded by the BJP from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, are trending as this is the first time a celebrity is contesting elections in Himachal Pradesh . Videos of Ranaut, a native of Mandi, dancing with local women and sweeping the temple premises during her campaign went viral. To establish an instant connection, she often interacts with her potential voters in their dialects and emphasizes that she is Mandi's daughter. Known for her unfiltered remarks, Ranaut has given a few media interventions but is yet to offer them an interaction involving questions and answers. BJP leaders say its typical campaign day begins with an obedience ceremony at temples of local deities. She focuses on female voters, who make up about 49 percent of the state's total voters, and young people. She said she would ensure that women and men were “equal in all areas”. Ranaut, who has often expressed pro-BJP views even before joining the party and being recruited from Mandi, lambasts Congress leaders for their alleged anti-women remarks and speaks derisively about dynastic politics. At a recent election rally in Manali, which falls under the Mandi Parliament headquarters, Ranaut indirectly attacked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Vikramaditya Singh by saying there was a 'Bada Pappu' in Delhi and a 'Chhota Pappu” here. Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, a scion of the erstwhile Rampur estate, is his challenger from the Mandi Parliament seat. He is the son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and current state Congress president Pratibha Singh. Ranaut often uses the term 'Shezada' to attack Vikramaditya Singh and attacks him by repeatedly asserting that unlike him, she is not in politics because of her father or mother. She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was an 'ansh' of Lord Ram and Vishnu and claimed that she would work as people's postman, taking their issues and problems to New Delhi. But some people, like Mahesh, a senior citizen from Sundernagar, feel that Ranaut's personal attacks and sarcastic remarks against her rivals might not go down well with voters in Himachal Pradesh, even though they might receive cheers from the crowd. “Such types of policies and insulting remarks do not resonate with the people of Dev Bhoomi Himachal,” Mahesh said. The Mandi Parliament seat has 17 assembly seats, eight are reserved for schedule tribes and schedule castes. These seats include the three tribal assembly constituencies of Chamba district: Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti and Bharmour; The four assembly segments of Kullu district: Kullu, Manali, Banjar and Anni; The nine assembly constituencies of Mandi district: Sundernagar, Balh, Mandi, Darang, Jogindernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Karsog and Sarkaghat; and Rampur in Shimla district. Learn more Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Think of Kanhaiya and vote', Kangana reminds voters of tailor's murder Kangana vs Vikramaditya: 'King' takes on Bollywood's 'Queen' in Mandi; Who will win?

