11 Most Romantic Moments of Bollywood's Cutest Couple, Riteish and Genelia
There were no formal proposals or candlelit courting dinners. For Riteish and Genelia, being happy with the person you love has always been the most important thing. And, as this beautiful couple celebrates yet another year of life together post-wedding, we bring to you some candid moments from the romantic journey of Bollywood's cutest and totally made-for-each other couple: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.
Genelia Deshmukh on Ritiesh Deshmukh's birthday
And here's what doting wife Genelia wrote on her Instagram page for her husband Ritiesh Deshmukh on his birthday:
Happy birthday to my most favorite person in this whole world@riteishd .. I love youeeee
Some love stories are meant to last forever
They fight, they play…
and that's how…
They are supposed to stay!
Year 2002, a day like any other day, but who would have thought that two hearts would become one forever after this day. A 16-year-old girl came to the Hyderabad airport to meet a young boy from an influential family in Maharashtra. The girl's name was Genelia D'Souza and the boy's name was none other than Ritiesh Deshmukh.
Surprising twist: destiny had different plans
Genelia and Riteish were set to debut together in the film, I swear to youand it was their first meeting for the test shoot of their film.
Before meeting Riteish, Genelia thought he would be like a typical politician's son: rude and spoiled! So, she decided to give him attitude before he could give her some.
On the sets: Tujhe Meri Kasam
Much to Genelia's surprise, Riteish was completely humble and polite on the sets. Riteish, who is known to be a serious gentleman in the industry, was also the same back then. During the shoots, Riteish was absolutely down to earth and extremely respectful towards Genelia's parents and elders.
Best friends forever…
Not many people know that Riteish is also a professional architect and used to discuss architecture with Genelia on the sets. And young Genelia used to share updates about her college and exams with him.
'I love you' never happened
Love was never a sudden thing for this couple. If anything, it was a slow process. Affection grew, but no formal proposal was ever made from anywhere. After the shoot in Hyderabad, Riteish returned to Mumbai. Now he was starting to miss Genelia, and she too couldn't remain untouched by his charm.
Journey: friends, best friends, life partners
Riteish and Genelia have always been in love since their first film. But, being from a simple and non-film background, they never revealed it in the media. The beauty of this relationship is that they have become so accustomed to each other as friends that until now they do not know when love “officially” took place and who proposed to whom ?
A decade of love
In 2002, a 16-year-old girl met a 24-year-old boy. They fell in love and after 9 long years of dating, they finally got married on February 3, 2012. This Bollywood couple literally grew up together. From “just friends, to best friends, to life partners,” their journey has been absolutely incredible and inspiring.
Secrets of a happy married life
A strong bond of commitment between them has made them the first couple in Bollywood who have never had a single share of controversy or bonding with another co-star till date. Their relationship based on understanding and friendship without insecurities makes this beautiful couple stand out from the rest of the celebrity crowd.
These unspoken promises
Riteish: Genelia gives him unconditional support and love. Her love for him is the most amazing thing to him. He is deeply and madly in love with his wife.
Genelia: Riteish is a secure husband and even the decision to work in films after marriage is totally his choice. He is always by her side to support her in her decisions. For her, guys like Riteish are rare in today's world.
The best part…
In an age where breakups and hookups feel more like the trend of the moment, this inspiring couple has supported each other for over a decade now. The most romantic aspect of it all jodie is that they started as friends and even after marriage, they are still best friends.
I wish this beautiful couple's love would blossom and be as pure as it is now – forever.
Image courtesy: Verve
