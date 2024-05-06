John Mulaney discusses life with his son Malcolm on Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES After digging into the depths of his addiction in “Baby J,” John Mulaney continued his Netflix 2023 stand-up special with a set that didn't require the comedian to become quite so vulnerable.

On Saturday evening, Mulaney, 41, took a break from his six-episode live Netflix show “John Mulaney Presents: Everybodys In LA” to regale his fans with stories from four generations of his family as well as some meanderings about the space race and a former tour bus driver he failed to crack at the Hollywood Bowl, where some of the biggest names in comedy are performing for two weeks Netflix is ​​a joke festival (May 2-12).

The anecdotes range from 1902, when his paternal grandfather was born, to Mulaney's current life as he raises his 2-year-old son, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney.

After brief opening acts of The Mandal Man and Nick Kroll, the former “Saturday Night Live” writer, recalled how his grandmother, his last grandparent, who died last week at age 98, “loved that I was famous” and that his grandparent father had “the most Alzheimer's that anyone has had in American history” and would mistake a 4-year-old Mulaney for a rival businessman from the 1940s.

There wasn't much respect for older people in Mulaney's life: revealing that his grandmother had voted until she was 96, he called on people to “stop wanting everyone to world is voting. We need the right kind of voter suppression.”

“You can’t order for the table when you’re about to leave the restaurant!” he said.

His own parents were not spared, as he jokingly lamented that they could still be 25 years old: “I can't believe I'm this age and still have parents who I need to treat.”

John Mulaney gives an update on his 2-year-old son and 'best friend' Malcolm

Mulaney was considerably more generous when talking about the young son he shares with girlfriend Olivia Munn.

He revealed what fatherhood meant for him: spending all day chatting with a toddler and playing T-ball in the yard at 5 a.m.

In the series' final act, Mulaney pretends he's going to talk about Munn's breast cancer diagnosis, which the actress revealed in March and detailed in People last month.

“It's scary having kids, scary having a family. There's a lot of things that could happen to the average family, and I don't know if any of you have ever been through that, but I have certainly seen it many times, when someone in the family is” he paused briefly “possessed by the devil.”

A different kind of horror, of course.

The forgery led to less personal topics, including the story of a former tour bus driver who he found surly until he was told the man was autistic.

“What’s the point of this story?” » asked the actor. “The point is this: Never judge a book by its cover, or even the first dozen unpleasant chapters.”

It wasn't an ending that ended the hour-long show in a heartbeat, but perhaps it was appropriate for a set whose topics ranged from Russians sending a dog to the moon to a piece of 10 minutes laden with expletives about demonic possession.

How to watch “John Mulaney Presents: Everybodys In LA”

The first episode of “John Mulaney Presents: Everybodys In LA” is now streaming on Netflix.

The next five episodes will air daily at 10 p.m. ET/7 PT, May 6-10.