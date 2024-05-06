ABC News President Kim Godwin absent from network

ABC News President Kim Godwin is on the network.

Debra O'Connell, president of the media and networks group at Disney Entertainment, and Godwin shared the news in internal memos sent to staff Sunday evening.

Godwin told staff that after reflecting on his tenure, “I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism.”

“Anyone who is passionate about what we do knows that there is no other company like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision,” Godwin continued. “But after careful consideration, I am confident that this is the right solution for me as I look to the future and prioritize what is most important to me and my family.”

In her memo, O'Connell said she would lead ABC News on an interim basis.

“For now, I will oversee ABC News and look forward to working with the leadership team as we forge a new path together,” O’Connell wrote. “Thank you for your patience and understanding during this transition period. »

Godwin joined ABC News in 2021 after a long career as an executive and producer at CBS News.

However, it was superimposed in February this year, with Disney veteran OConnell tasked with merging ABC News and the ABC TV channels business. Godwin then signed a new agreement to stay at ABC News, although the restructuring limited his authority somewhat.

His tenure faced some public challenges, perhaps most notably the suspension and subsequent dismissal of GMA3 co-hosted Amy Robach and TJ Holmes last year. She has also been the target of grumbling from staff, although few national editorial leaders have been spared this in recent years.

On Saturday, the National Association of Black Journalists issued a statement regarding some of the reports, writing that “there appears to be an intentionality in citing anonymous sources as Godwin's critics, coupled with the use of derogatory or stereotypical terms to describe her . Meanwhile, these reports completely ignore sources and facts that suggest Godwin has significant support within the organization.

NABJ added that it plans to meet with ABC and Disney executives to discuss the issue.

Read OConnell and Godwin's memos below.

NOTE FROM DEBRA OCONNELL TO HER TEAM:

Team,

I wanted to share Kim's note below. Dana and I would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest gratitude to Kim for her service as president of ABC News. Kim has led this team through important moments in our world, and she has done so with respect for the brand and the profession – and for that and so much more, we thank her.

Our reputation and credibility are hard-earned, and we also want to recognize the extraordinary work you do every day. As the #1 news network for 12 consecutive seasons, ABC News is home to the best in the business. From morning to day, to evening and beyond, this team is ready 24/7 to serve our nation with the news, people and events that shape our world.

For now, I will oversee ABC News and look forward to working with the leadership team as we forge a new path together. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this transition period. Since taking this role in February, my focus has been – and will continue to be – providing this team with the means necessary to build on our success and continue the proud tradition of ABC News into a successful future. opportunities and innovation.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me or your senior leaders.

THANKS,

Debra

NOTE FROM KIM GODWIN TO ABC NEWS:

Good evening ABC News,

Forty years ago, I began my career straight out of college as an eager and enthusiastic executive producer at WTXL in Tallahassee, where I was responsible for the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news. The staff was so small that on busy press days I also had to go out and report. Little did I know then what extraordinary opportunities lay before me as I began to forge my path in a profession where very few women – and even fewer women of color – held leadership positions. So, I understood and appreciated the profound significance of being the first black woman to lead a national news network when I accepted the role of president of ABC News a little more than three years ago. It is both a privilege and a debt to those who have chipped away at the ceiling before me to lead a team whose brand is synonymous with trust, integrity and a dogged determination to be the best in the business.

Today, four decades and countless miles later, after working on three news networks and 10 local stations in nine cities, I have come full circle to this small but mighty ABC affiliate in the panhandle of Florida. I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism. After enrolling in J-School at my beloved Florida A&M University, I have been fortunate and fortunate to have worked almost every job available in this industry, including anchor, news reporter investigation, news director, field producer, network/special events executive producer. and more before moving into the management ranks. Anyone who is passionate about what we do knows that there is no other company like it. So this was not an easy or quick decision. But after careful consideration, I am confident that this is the right solution for me as I look to the future and prioritize what is most important to me and my family.

ABC News was No. 1 when I joined, and I'm proud to say we're still No. 1 – a feat that has been punctuated in recent months with the highest accolades our profession has to offer, from by Edward R. Murrow. Award for Overall Excellence in Television, to the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award for our groundbreaking series “Power of Water,” to our first-ever Primetime Emmy Award nominations for “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” and “Aftershock.” And last week, our Uvalde documentary, “Print It Black,” won Best Feature Documentary at the Dallas International Film Festival, where it premiered. I'm especially proud of our unprecedented Uvalde 365 project, an unprecedented year-long commitment to documenting a community's emotional journey after a mass shooting.

In 2022, we were all delighted to receive 41 Emmy nominations, a 53-year high. We have the morning news show, the daytime network show, the evening newscast and the Friday newsmagazine. We are consistently #1 in all major live television events, including, most recently, “Eclipse Across America,” in partnership with Nat Geo. And our programs are regularly found in the Top 10 on Hulu.

Beyond awards and ratings, our success is perhaps best measured by the people at ABC News. This is an exceptional team doing exceptional work – together. You're best in class in every category, and it's been nothing short of awesome to watch you accomplish mission after mission, bringing comprehensive coverage from around the world to our viewers at a time when truthful reporting is essential to the future of our great nation.

We pride ourselves on covering all communities and meeting our audiences where and when they need us, and no company exemplifies that better than ABC News Live. When I started, it was the little continuous train that could do it; Today, thanks to your hard work and dedication, a great train can do it – and does it every day. Together, on Hulu last season, we launched “Impact

We should be especially proud of our success with ABC News Studios, which we built from the ground up into what is today a leading nonfiction and documentary studio, producing more than 120 hours of award-winning content per year. We also created the first climate unit among broadcast news networks. So many innovations and initiatives in the blink of an eye. Together, we committed to cultural change, where people could be their authentic selves, feel seen and heard, while doing their best work. For all these reasons and more, I leave ABC News and this profession with the sincerest sense of pride, accomplishment and gratitude. My heart is full.

I want to thank Dana Walden and Debra O'Connell for always ensuring we had the resources and support needed to do our work. And finally, thank you ABC News for your love, support and inspiration. Over the years, hundreds of you have sent emails, texts, and made phone calls that have warmed my heart. In this important election year, as we look ahead to the months ahead, the importance of what we do cannot be overstated. Remember, there is joy in journalism.

I leave with my head held high and wish the whole team good luck.

#oneabcnews

In faith and favor,

Kim