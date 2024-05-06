Titanic and Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill dies at 79





Actor Bernard Hill, who let out a rousing shout before leading his people into battle in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and he went down with the ship as captain Titanicis dead. Hill, 79, died Sunday morning, his agent Lou Coulson said. Hill joined The Lord of the Rings franchise in the second film of the trilogy, 2002 The two towers, like Thoden, king of Rohan. The following year, he reprized the role in Return of the kinga film that won 11 Oscars.

In one of the film's most memorable scenes, Hills' character unleashes his outmatched forces by unleashing a battle cry from horseback that sends his troops hurtling down the slope toward the enemy and his own imminent death. Rise, rise, riders of Thoden! » shouts Hill. Spears will be shaken, shields will be broken! A sword day, a red day, before the sun rises! Ride now! Ride now! To go up! Drive towards ruin and the end of the world! The death! The death! The death! Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, center, with Bernard Hill, left, and Viggo Mortensen, right. Photo: SCMPOST In Titanic, Hill played Captain Edward Smith, one of the only characters based on a real person in the 1997 tragic romance starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The film also won 11 Academy Awards. As the doomed ship takes on water, Hills' character silently retreats to the wheelhouse. As the cabin groans under the pressure of the waves, he takes a final breath and grips the steering wheel as water gushes through the windows. Hill first made a name for himself as Yosser Hughes in Blackstuff Boysa 1982 British television miniseries about five unemployed men. He was nominated for a 1983 award from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for this role, and the series won the BAFTA for Best Drama Series. Hills' death came on the same day as the second series of the BBC drama. The answering machine was to be broadcast, in which he played the father of the series' star, Martin Freeman. Bernard Hill blazed a trail on screen and his long career filled with iconic and notable roles is testament to his incredible talent, said Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.

