Matt Damon buys $8.6 million West Hollywood condo





The prestigious West Hollywood residential market just welcomed another high-profile resident with Matt Damon acquiring a gem on the fourth floor of the illustrious 8899 Beverly building. According to Flight report. The property, valued at US$8.6 million, highlights the appeal of this new pinnacle of luxury living in Southern California. Situated amidst the glitz and glamor of West Hollywood, 8899 Beverly stands as one of the most opulent residential developments in the area. Boasting modern sophistication and unrivaled elegance, this architectural masterpiece provides an exclusive sanctuary for discerning individuals seeking the epitome of luxury. Damon's new abode embodies refined living, with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and nearly 270 square meters of meticulously designed living space. With walls of glass inviting in natural light and offering panoramic views of the iconic Hollywood Hills, the residence seamlessly blends indoor tranquility and outdoor splendor. One of the highlights of Damon's new retreat is undoubtedly its expansive private terrace, a serene oasis amidst the bustling cityscape. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing in solitude, this outdoor haven takes the appeal of luxury living to new heights. Designed with the utmost attention to detail, the interior exudes unparalleled elegance and sophistication. From the handcrafted leather door handles to the state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen equipped with Sub-Zero, Miele and Gaggenau appliances, every element demonstrates a commitment to luxury and comfort. Designed by the esteemed Olson Kundig, 8899 Beverly is a testament to architectural excellence. As the tallest residential building in West Hollywood, it offers residents a prestigious address within close proximity to Beverly Hills and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Beyond its breathtaking design, the building features a range of world-class amenities designed to suit every whim and desire. From 24-hour concierge service to a fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio, residents are enveloped in a world of luxury and convenience. For Damon, the privilege of residing in this exclusive enclave comes with a monthly HOA fee of nearly US$5,000, a small price to pay for access to unprecedented luxury and sophistication. From the private automobile stable to the lavish pool and spa, every aspect of life at 8899 Beverly exudes effortless elegance and refinement.

