Kangana Ranaut: Kangana Ranaut declares herself the most respected person in Bollywood after Amitabh Bachchan: Check the viral video





What did Kangana say? Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently contesting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, recently sparked conversations with her recent statement asserting that she deserves a level of respect akin to that of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the film. industry. This statement came during one of her electoral rallies, where she affirmed her place in the hearts of the public. In a viral video shared on social media platforms, Kangana was heard saying, “The whole country is shocked because Kangana, whether she goes to Rajasthan, whether she goes to West Bengal, whether she goes to Delhi , let her go to Manipur, like this.” I feel so much love and so much respect that I can say that after Amitabh Bachchan ji, I get so much respect (the whole country is surprised if I go to Rajasthan , or if I go to West Bengal, or if I go to West Bengal), or I go to Manipur, I feel like there is so much love and respect I can say with confidence. that after Amitabh Bachchan ji, if anyone gets so much love and respect in the industry, I understand it. – DrAaryaSinghY (@DrAaryaSinghY) His comparison with Amitabh Bachchan, a pillar of Indian cinema, sparked various reactions online. While some netizens praised her confidence, others saw it as a moment of self-aggrandizement, especially given her recent string of box office setbacks. “Kangana's last hit film was released in 2015 and after that she gave 15 consecutive flops. Here she is comparing herself to Amitabh Bachchan,” joked a verified parody account on social media. Kangana and Amitabh's work history

In 2016, Kangana Ranaut and Amitabh Bachchan received national awards for their outstanding acting. Kangana received the Best Actress award for her role in Tanu Weds Manu Returns, while Amitabh received the Best Actor award for his performance in Piku. After his acclaimed performances in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Amitabh Bachchan showed his appreciation by sending Kangana bouquets along with a letter praising her work. However, the two actors are yet to work together in any film. On the political front, Kangana is currently contesting for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, adding a layer of complexity to her public persona as an artist and politician. Kangana Upcoming Movies

As Kangana's statements continue to generate buzz, her upcoming film 'Emergency', in which she essays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, is expected to be a major cinematic event once it releases on June 14, 2024. The film reunites her with the writer. Ritesh Shah, who previously collaborated with her on 'Dhaakad'.

