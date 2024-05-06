Bollywood glamorizes human suffering – Republic World

Vivek Agnihotri, best known for his films The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, among others, recently used his handle X to criticize the recently released Netflix series Heeramandi. The filmmaker, who admitted to not having watched the series yet, took a look at Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bollywood. He accused them of glorifying human suffering.

Image credit: Bhansali Productions/Instagram

What did Vivek Agnihotri say about Heeramandi?

On May 4, the filmmaker tweeted a message from a user of of Urdu.

Quote sharing the post, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I haven't seen the show, but I have visited Heeramandi in Lahore on several occasions. Bollywood has this tendency to romanticize courtesans and brothels. It's a sad comment because brothels have never been places of opulence, glamor or beauty They are monuments of human injustice, pain and suffering should watch Shyam Benegals Mandi.

Vivek Agnihotri questions whether creativity gives freedom to glorify human suffering

In the same article, the filmmaker also raised a question and asked whether it was acceptable to glorify human suffering in the name of creative freedom.

He wrote: “A question we must also ask: Does creativity give us the freedom to glorify human suffering? Is it acceptable to make a film where life in the slums is portrayed as a life of abundance? Is it acceptable to depict slum dwellers wearing clothes? like they are attending an Ambani wedding?

What do we know about Heeramandi?

Heeramandi was in the works for over 16 years, according to Sanjay Leela Bhansali who marked her web series debut with the series. The eight-episode drama series began streaming on Netflix on May 1. It stars actors Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjida Sheikh, among others.

The series, which received praise for its visual appeal, was criticized for its accuracy and lack of research.