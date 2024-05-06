Entertainment
Northwest Korean American Student Association Holds Annual Expo
With an audience of more than 500 people coming to cheer on the singing, dancing and taekwondo performances, the KASA show ended with a victory at the “osKArs” on Friday evening.
The Korean American Student Association held its annual expo at the Technological Institute, with this year's theme being “osKArs.” With an exhibition committee of more than 40 people to meet the needs of KASA's more than 600 members, the event is the club's largest of the year.
Weinberg senior and KASA co-president Christine Lee said the show is an opportunity to invite the broader Northwest community to experience and celebrate Korean American culture beyond what is presented in the media.
“Our KASA community really came together before the show to be able to show how strong the Korean identity is throughout Northwestern,” said Weinberg junior and KASA executive member Edward Seo.
Showcasing categories such as “Best Novel” and “Best Entertainment,” KASA members performed dramatic scenes in Oscar-themed skits.
Lee said the theme pays homage to the success of the Korean American film “Past Lives” at awards ceremonies last year.
“We want to recapture some of that energy, which is why we chose 'osKArs' because we thought it would be a great way to showcase our artists but also celebrate the achievements of our community,” he said. Lee said.
KASA organized a cultural week before the show. The events included a barbecue lunch, Korean coffee and a painting of The Rock, each highlighting a different aspect of the Korean American community on campus, Lee added.
Lee said that while planning for Culture Week adds a layer of chaos to the preparations, it has built anticipation for the KASA show.
“It makes things much more exciting and rewarding because every day is a day to celebrate before the KASA Show,” Lee said. “We wanted to host events where we could engage with the greater NU community. »
Lee said the committee chose Hojean, a Korean American artist, to headline the show because he was gaining popularity.
Hojean's music is more upbeat, which Lee says speaks well to a college audience.
“He did a really good job of keeping the energy up and interacting with people,” Seo said.
NU’s Taekwondo Club was also a highlight for many participants. After a six-part sequence, the group closed the first half of the show with the pose of a giant heart.
Seo said that although he didn't often get the chance to watch the team play, it was nice to see them “show off their talents.”
“Taekwondo showed different martial arts cultures in Korea, so I thought it was a really good cultural experience,” said McCormick freshman Jeremiah So, who attended the show.
Other KASA Show acts were performed by members of the organization. KASA singers danced and interacted with the crowd, and KASA Presents featured student-led dances to Korean pop songs.
Many performers had little singing or dancing experience before the show. Alan Guo, a sophomore at Weinberg, said he and his friends signed up without any dance experience, but enjoyed their time on stage and seeing the culmination of their hard work.
“Honestly, I was quite nervous right before playing in front of a big crowd,” Guo said. “I think next year I might even aim to do an even more difficult dance.”
For the first time in KASA's history, the group also announced the presidents for the upcoming academic year at the fair.
Janice Yim, Weinberg juniors and Esther Tang will take charge of the organization and planning of next year's KASA exhibition.
“This will be a great way to pass the torch and end our career as president on a good note, but also start a new journey and a new chapter on a good note,” Lee said.
E-mail: [email protected]
X: @kelleylu_
Related stories:
— Arab Expressions presents Middle Eastern and North African culture at Deering Meadow
— Korean American Student Association hosts clothing drive for Connections for the Homeless
— KASA Show 2023: NU-TRO brings a taste of retro and new
|
Sources
2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2024/05/05/campus/kasa-show-2024-hosts-a-night-at-the-oskars/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Northwest Korean American Student Association Holds Annual Expo
- Men's lacrosse will host the second and third rounds of the NCAA tournament
- White Dresses for Every Kind of Summer Vacation
- Onramp Apigee API | Google Cloud
- Residents of Nagpur felt earthquakes on Sunday for the third time in 48 hours
- Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar to address two public rallies in Brahmapur, Nowrangpur on May 6
- Türkiye: Historic Byzantine Chora Monastery reopens today as a mosque
- Death of Bernard Hill: the actor who played the captain of “Titanic” was 79 years old
- ADQ successfully announces its first bond issue of $2.5 billion on the London Stock Exchange
- Technological innovation: How blockchain will change business processes in various industries
- What's wrong with: Teddy Bear Cove?
- LCWU wins first Pink Games, PU follows closely – Newspaper