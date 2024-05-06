Northwest Korean American Student Association Holds Annual Expo

With an audience of more than 500 people coming to cheer on the singing, dancing and taekwondo performances, the KASA show ended with a victory at the “osKArs” on Friday evening.

The Korean American Student Association held its annual expo at the Technological Institute, with this year's theme being “osKArs.” With an exhibition committee of more than 40 people to meet the needs of KASA's more than 600 members, the event is the club's largest of the year.

Weinberg senior and KASA co-president Christine Lee said the show is an opportunity to invite the broader Northwest community to experience and celebrate Korean American culture beyond what is presented in the media.

“Our KASA community really came together before the show to be able to show how strong the Korean identity is throughout Northwestern,” said Weinberg junior and KASA executive member Edward Seo.

Showcasing categories such as “Best Novel” and “Best Entertainment,” KASA members performed dramatic scenes in Oscar-themed skits.

Lee said the theme pays homage to the success of the Korean American film “Past Lives” at awards ceremonies last year.

“We want to recapture some of that energy, which is why we chose 'osKArs' because we thought it would be a great way to showcase our artists but also celebrate the achievements of our community,” he said. Lee said.

KASA organized a cultural week before the show. The events included a barbecue lunch, Korean coffee and a painting of The Rock, each highlighting a different aspect of the Korean American community on campus, Lee added.

Lee said that while planning for Culture Week adds a layer of chaos to the preparations, it has built anticipation for the KASA show.

“It makes things much more exciting and rewarding because every day is a day to celebrate before the KASA Show,” Lee said. “We wanted to host events where we could engage with the greater NU community. »

Lee said the committee chose Hojean, a Korean American artist, to headline the show because he was gaining popularity.

Hojean's music is more upbeat, which Lee says speaks well to a college audience.

“He did a really good job of keeping the energy up and interacting with people,” Seo said.



The dancers moved to the rhythm of Riizes Talk Saxy.

NU’s Taekwondo Club was also a highlight for many participants. After a six-part sequence, the group closed the first half of the show with the pose of a giant heart.

Seo said that although he didn't often get the chance to watch the team play, it was nice to see them “show off their talents.”

“Taekwondo showed different martial arts cultures in Korea, so I thought it was a really good cultural experience,” said McCormick freshman Jeremiah So, who attended the show.

Other KASA Show acts were performed by members of the organization. KASA singers danced and interacted with the crowd, and KASA Presents featured student-led dances to Korean pop songs.

Many performers had little singing or dancing experience before the show. Alan Guo, a sophomore at Weinberg, said he and his friends signed up without any dance experience, but enjoyed their time on stage and seeing the culmination of their hard work.

“Honestly, I was quite nervous right before playing in front of a big crowd,” Guo said. “I think next year I might even aim to do an even more difficult dance.”

For the first time in KASA's history, the group also announced the presidents for the upcoming academic year at the fair.

Janice Yim, Weinberg juniors and Esther Tang will take charge of the organization and planning of next year's KASA exhibition.

“This will be a great way to pass the torch and end our career as president on a good note, but also start a new journey and a new chapter on a good note,” Lee said.

