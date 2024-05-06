Lord of the Rings and Titanic actor dies aged 79

Bernard Collinethe actor best known for his roles in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Titanicdied at the age of 79.

Hill played Theoden, King of Rohan, in the Academy Award-winning fantasy films based on JRR Tolkien's novels, and as Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron's hit disaster film.

The news was confirmed to the BBC by the actors' agent Lou Coulson, who said he died early Sunday morning (May 5). A statement from the Hills family is expected shortly.

The actor was also known for his iconic role as Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdales' seminal British drama. The Blackstuff Boys.

Between Titanic (1997) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), Hill was the only actor in history to appear in more than one film that won 11 or more Academy Awards.

He was due to appear at Liverpool Comic Con this week. Event released a statement on Twitter/X, saying: We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Bernard Hills. A great loss. Thinking of his family at this very sad time, and wishing them lots of strength, read the post.

Folk musician Barbara Dickson also shared the news on Twitter/X, writing: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John, Paul, George, Ringo and BertWilly Russell wonderful show 1974-1975.

Actor Bernard Hill photographed in 2012 (Getty)

A truly wonderful actor. It was a privilege to have crossed his path. RIP Benny x.

Born in Blackley, Manchester on 17 December 1944, Hill grew up in a Catholic mining family and studied at what is now the Manchester School of Theatre.

After small roles in the BBC 1, Claudius And Hard workHills' breakthrough role came in 1979, when he played a working-class Scouse pushed to the brink by the brutality of the British welfare state in 1979. The black things. He then reprized the role three years later in the serialized sequel, The boys of the black stuff.

Hill as King Théoden in The Lord of the Rings (New Line)

His character's catchphrase, Gizza job, became widely recognized among the British public.

Film parts followed, including roles in Gandhi (1982), Moon Mountains (1990), Skull Platform (1994) and Madagascar skin (1995).

In the 1990s, Hills' fame in Hollywood continued to grow, with major roles in films such as The ghost and the darkness (1996) opposite Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas.

In TitanicHill played the captain of the doomed ship that sinks in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean.

Hill as Yosser Hughes in Boys from the Blackstuff (PA)

In 1999, Hill starred in the Clint Eastwood film True crime. He later described the experience as a lot of fun, commenting: [Eastwood is] a caring director; he knows how actors think, and he's extremely quiet on set, and he has a gentle way in which he approaches directing.

Hills' character was introduced in the second Lord of the Rings film, The two towers. In the film, Théoden is a king who leads the people of Rohan. Hill reprized the role in the capper trilogy Return of the king.

When asked about his fondest memory, Hill later responded: I loved every minute of every day I spent on Lord of the Rings.

The actors' other notable roles include Philos in the supernatural thriller starring Dwayne Johnson. The Scorpion Kingand Thomas Howard in the BBC's six-part adaptation of Hilary Mantels. Wolf Hall.

Hills' most recent role appears in Martin Freeman's crime drama The answering machinewhich starts on BBC One this Sunday.