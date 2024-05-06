Entertainment
Lord of the Rings and Titanic actor dies aged 79
Bernard Collinethe actor best known for his roles in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Titanicdied at the age of 79.
Hill played Theoden, King of Rohan, in the Academy Award-winning fantasy films based on JRR Tolkien's novels, and as Captain Edward Smith in James Cameron's hit disaster film.
The news was confirmed to the BBC by the actors' agent Lou Coulson, who said he died early Sunday morning (May 5). A statement from the Hills family is expected shortly.
The actor was also known for his iconic role as Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdales' seminal British drama. The Blackstuff Boys.
Between Titanic (1997) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003), Hill was the only actor in history to appear in more than one film that won 11 or more Academy Awards.
He was due to appear at Liverpool Comic Con this week. Event released a statement on Twitter/X, saying: We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of Bernard Hills. A great loss. Thinking of his family at this very sad time, and wishing them lots of strength, read the post.
Folk musician Barbara Dickson also shared the news on Twitter/X, writing: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John, Paul, George, Ringo and BertWilly Russell wonderful show 1974-1975.
A truly wonderful actor. It was a privilege to have crossed his path. RIP Benny x.
Born in Blackley, Manchester on 17 December 1944, Hill grew up in a Catholic mining family and studied at what is now the Manchester School of Theatre.
After small roles in the BBC 1, Claudius And Hard workHills' breakthrough role came in 1979, when he played a working-class Scouse pushed to the brink by the brutality of the British welfare state in 1979. The black things. He then reprized the role three years later in the serialized sequel, The boys of the black stuff.
His character's catchphrase, Gizza job, became widely recognized among the British public.
Film parts followed, including roles in Gandhi (1982), Moon Mountains (1990), Skull Platform (1994) and Madagascar skin (1995).
In the 1990s, Hills' fame in Hollywood continued to grow, with major roles in films such as The ghost and the darkness (1996) opposite Val Kilmer and Michael Douglas.
In TitanicHill played the captain of the doomed ship that sinks in the middle of the North Atlantic Ocean.
In 1999, Hill starred in the Clint Eastwood film True crime. He later described the experience as a lot of fun, commenting: [Eastwood is] a caring director; he knows how actors think, and he's extremely quiet on set, and he has a gentle way in which he approaches directing.
Hills' character was introduced in the second Lord of the Rings film, The two towers. In the film, Théoden is a king who leads the people of Rohan. Hill reprized the role in the capper trilogy Return of the king.
When asked about his fondest memory, Hill later responded: I loved every minute of every day I spent on Lord of the Rings.
The actors' other notable roles include Philos in the supernatural thriller starring Dwayne Johnson. The Scorpion Kingand Thomas Howard in the BBC's six-part adaptation of Hilary Mantels. Wolf Hall.
Hills' most recent role appears in Martin Freeman's crime drama The answering machinewhich starts on BBC One this Sunday.
|
Sources
2/ https://ca.yahoo.com/news/bernard-hill-death-lord-rings-140054614.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lord of the Rings and Titanic actor dies aged 79
- Cowgirl Tennis sails past SMU and advances to Super Regionals
- Stylist CL White plans fashion at the 2024 Met Gala | News
- Are you traveling to Taiwan? Aftershocks can last up to a year, so earthquake preparedness is key
- Macron makes Ukraine his top priority as China's Xi Jinping makes state visit to France
- Main events of May 6: PM Modi in Odisha and Andhra, Indegene IPO, Hemant Soren hearing in SC and others
- Presidential club, difficult to unite Jokowi, SBY and Megawati | Breaking news, independent, reliable
- Kim Godwin steps down as ABC News president after 3 years as network's first black woman news chief
- The 3 biggest games for Tennessee in 2024 to make the college football playoffs
- The Red Dress Walk raises awareness about MMIP
- Actor Bernard Hill, of 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' dies at 79
- Allies rally around Johnson as Tories ask him to host drinks party No 10