



Bernard Hill, the English actor who starred in some of the most memorable scenes in the hit films “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” has died at age 79.

ADVERTISEMENT He led the people into battle The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King and went down with the ship as captain of the doomed cruise line in Titanic. English actor Bernard Hill, known for his memorable scenes in the two successful films, has died at the age of 79, his agent Lou Coulson announced on Sunday May 5. Hill joined the the Lord of the Rings franchise in the second film of the trilogy, The Two Towers of 2002. He played Thoden, King of Rohan, reprising the role in The Return of the King, a film which won 11 Academy Awards. One of the film's most memorable scenes features Hills' character motivating his overmatched team for a battle they would likely lose. His rousing war cry on horseback sends his troops hurtling down the slope towards the enemy and his own imminent death. Rise, rise, riders of Thoden! » shouts Hill. Spears will be shaken, shields will be broken! A sword day, a red day, before the sun rises! Ride now! Ride now! To go up! Drive towards ruin and the end of the world! The death! The death! The death! In Titanic, Hill played Captain Edward Smith, one of the only characters based on a real person in the 1997 tragic romance starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. The film also won 11 Academy Awards. As the damaged ship takes on water, Hills' character silently retreats to the wheelhouse. As the cabin groans beneath the violent waves, he takes his last breath, gripping the steering wheel as the water shatters the windows and floods the room. Before becoming a well-known face in Hollywood, Hill made his name in the 1982 British television miniseries Boys from the Blackstuff about five unemployed men. The role earned him a nomination for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards in 1983, and the series won the BAFTA for Best Drama Series that year. His death on Sunday coincided with the premiere of the second series of BBC drama The Responder, in which Hill played the father of series star Martin Freeman. Bernard Hill blazed a trail on screen and his long career filled with iconic and notable roles is testament to his incredible talent, said Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.

