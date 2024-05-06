After Amitabh Bachchan, if anyone received so much love: Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Big B, netizens say it's the best joke | Bollywood News





Infamous for not mincing words, actor Kangana Ranaut is currently immersed in the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections while she running as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Mandi constituency of Himachal Pradesh. While she public speeches attracted considerable attentionA recent speech at an election rally, in which she compared herself to Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, became a focal point of discussion online. “The whole country is surprised that Kangana, that I go to Rajasthan, that I go to West Bengal, that I go to Delhi, that I go to Manipur, it seems that I have the power to claim so much love. and respect. ke baad Amitabh Bachchan ji aaj kisiko industrial me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai. “There is so much love and respect. I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, it's me.” , she said at the rally. The video of his speech has since gone viral, sparking various reactions from netizens, with many making sarcastic remarks about his comparison to one of Bollywood's most revered icons, despite his recent string of box office failures . “Kangana's last hit film was released in 2015 and after that, she had a string of 15 flops. Here she compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan,” a verified parody account joked while sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter). “Based on her speeches, Kangana Ranaut could be the first actress in the country to receive a National Award for her role as an election candidate,” commented another Twitterati. Watch Kangana Ranaut's speech here: Kangana's last hit film was released in 2015 and after that she gave 15 consecutive flops. Here she compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan pic.twitter.com/fsA4cp9XSm Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) May 5, 2024 While one user called it “maximum level of self-obsession,” another described it as the “best joke of the year.” “This is the next level of self-obsession. After delivering flop after flop, Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Amitabh Bachchan. No one has ever insulted Amit Ji like this before,” noted a verified X account supporting the Congress. Meanwhile, another Twitter user responded by sharing a photo with the title of an old news article reporting on the situation. Kangana 2022 starrer Dhaakad's dismal box office performance, which turned out to be a major failure. “Dhaakad box office collection: Kangana Ranauts film sells 20 tickets and collects Rs 4420 on day 8,” reads the title. THE Mandi Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to go to the polls on June 1, in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing general elections. In 2019, Ram Swaroop Sharma of the BJP won the seat, but it fell vacant after his disappearance in 2021. In the by-election that followed later that year, Congress Pratibha Singh recovered headquarters. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

