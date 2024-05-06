How Planet of the Apes Changed Hollywood Forever in 1968

Actors wearing monkey costumes wait for their cue as they ride horses at Crissy Field as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is promoted around town April 24 in San Francisco. Léa Suzuki/The Chronicle Steve Zahn wore a gray jumpsuit and had 51 stitches on his face in his motion-capture portrayal of Bad Ape in War for the Planet of the Apes. 20th century fox A scene from War for the Planet of the Apes. 20th century fox Actors wearing monkey costumes are filmed by a Disney marketing team as they ride horses at Crissy Field as part of a Kingdom of the Apes-related stunt. Léa Suzuki/San Francisco Chronicle Actors playing characters from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes were spotted filming a promo for the Wes Ball blockbuster on the beach at Crissy Field in San Francisco. Aidin Vaziri/The Chronicle

The impending release of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes represents the latest evolution of a science fiction phenomenon that has had a profound impact on popular culture for more than half a century.

When 20th Century Fox introduced Planet of the Apes to skeptical moviegoers in 1968, the studio presented it as an unusual and important film. Given its compelling blend of science fiction and social commentary, the phrase perfectly encapsulates projects that retain their cultural significance.

Before Star Wars forever transformed merchandising and Star Trek became a reliable brand for Paramount, Planet of the Apes had already blazed a trail as Hollywood's first massive sci-fi franchise. And it did so by tackling big ideas like prejudice, paranoia, and nuclear war while taking viewers on a popcorn flick through time and space.

Charlton Heston, center, stands before the Orangutan Judicial Council as American actor Kim Hunter, as Dr. Zira, and British actor Roddy McDowall as Dr. Cornelius, examine the accusations in director Franklin J. Schaffner's 1968 film Planet of the Apes. Hulton Archives/Getty Images

Adapted from Pierre Boulles' 1963 novel Planet of the Apes, the film tells the story of a time-lost astronaut stranded on a distant planet where humans are primitive animals subjugated by intelligent, talking apes. The story is so well known that even the shocking ending, a device that has become synonymous with the film, is familiar even to those who have never seen it.

Producer Arthur P. Jacobs, who secured $5.8 million in financing from Fox after being rejected by almost every other studio, was determined to create a prestige picture, not rapid exploitation. To that end, an impressive roster of stage and screen veterans have been recruited to fill the simian roles, including Roddy McDowall and Kim Hunter as the friendly chimpanzee scientists Cornelius and Zira, and Maurice Evans as the evil orang -utan Dr. Zaius.

But it was the man in the lead, Oscar-winning actor Charlton Heston as astronaut George Taylor, who elevated and ultimately solidified the film's reputation. The commitment of Ben Hur stars, along with a screen test proving that monkey makeup would work, persuaded Fox to take a gamble on the production. More importantly, its presence attracted moviegoers who might otherwise have turned around upon hearing the title.

Charlton Heston, center, holds a rifle, flanked by Linda Harrison and Maurice Evans as Dr. Zaius, in 1968's Planet of the Apes. Screen Archives/Getty Images

It's not hard to see why Heston staked his credibility on the photo. He is given a rich arc relying on the central irony of a man who hates humanity so much that he abandoned Earth to find himself as humanity's last defender. It's an irony further underscored by the film's final image, with Taylor lying on the beach in front of the rotting remains of what once symbolized man's glory.

It tells you something about how effectively the film is constructed that the ending which comes not from Boulles' text but rather from Apes co-writer (and Twilight Zone impresario) Rod Serling still delivers a major blow to the audience today.

One of the keys to the project's timelessness is the remarkable monkey makeup done by John Chambers (memorably played by John Goodman in 2012's Argo). If the audience didn't believe these were walking, talking monkeys, it would have been a complete banana. But Chambers accomplished his goal so well that he received an honorary Oscar for his efforts.

In the 2011 film Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the apes fight on the Golden Gate Bridge. 20th century fox

The makeup allows the introduction of the apes in the memorable cornfield chase sequence masterfully executed by director Franklin Schaffner (Patton) with the ably aided by Jerry Goldsmith's Oscar-nominated score to remain as vivid and unsettling today today as at the premiere of the film.

A deeply cynical depiction of humanity, the original Apes film benefits from screenwriters Serling and Michael Wilson's desire to delve into the contradictions inherent in the human experience. The idea that we could bring society to collapse because of our hubris and inability to come together is horrific on a visceral level. These discussions were timely then and unfortunately remain timely today.

As soon as it was released in the spring of 68, the cinema's mark was important and immediate. Viewers lined up around the block to watch again and again. It was dark, dystopian but fun for the whole family. Proving all the studios that rejected Jacobs' initial pitch wrong, Planet of the Apes earned $33 million (or almost $300 million in 2024 dollars).

Caesar the Chimpanzee, a CG animal played by Andy Serkis, and James Franco are depicted in a scene from Rise of the Planet of the Apes. WETA Digital

Although it was intended as a one-off project, its success led to a sequel two years later. Heston begged off after the second installment, but there was enough momentum for three more featuring McDowall. A live-action television series (also starring McDowall) and an animated show soon followed, along with a veritable bananarama of licensed merchandise.

While a Tim Burton-led reimagining quickly fizzled out in 2001, a highly praised reboot trilogy from 2011 to 2017 reignited the spark, with its motion-capture digital monkey effects proving as influential as the works precedents of Chambers.