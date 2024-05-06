Kaley Cuoco loves living outside of Hollywood on her ranch: 'A great place for a child to grow up'

Kaley Cuoco is most comfortable when she is surrounded by her dogs, horses, cows, chickens and even her zonkey (half-zebra, half-donkey).

The former “Big Bang Theory” actress bought her ranch north of Hollywood, Calif., in Thousand Oaks a few years ago.

“I wanted something away from Los Angeles,” the 38-year-old said. Popular magazine as she sat in her barn. “I love being an actor and I love this job, I really do, I've worked at it my whole life. I haven't known anything else for over 30 years. But I knew I needed a special place which wasn't that and felt more grounded, felt more real, more family oriented because I love that aspect of my life, but it's just as important to me.

Cuoco, who has been riding horses for years and is a show jumper, started looking for her own place about six years ago.

“I was like, I want my own ranch. I want my own place,” she said. “And I wanted a place for my family. My family's family, my child and my brain.”

The ranch is a place to get away from the demands of being a Hollywood star.

“I come out here and there’s no phone,” Cuoco said. “You must continue [your horse] and you go up and then you go down and you grab a carrot, and you go in to see all the little animals and they're all running up to you and it's like, Oh, my God, you feel so honored. ”

But the actress wanted to stay in the state because she's been a “California girl since day one,” she told Los Angeles Magazine this month. “No matter where I go in the world, it will always be the place I want to be.”

The ranch is basically half show horses and half rescue animals.

“You name the animal, and we probably have it. We even have some you've probably never heard of before, like a zonkey,” Cuoco told People.

She added: “Obviously I rescue dogs and everyone knows that about me, but I've really branched out into farm animals and learned a lot about that and even thoroughbreds and off-horses. track and really anything with four legs is welcome here. We don't do that.” really push anyone away. It became this magical place.

Her partner, Tom Pelphrey, recently told SiriusXM's “The Jeff Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham” that the couple usually has a “pretty high volume” of rescue dogs at any given time.

“Around the time, literally two or three weeks before Matilda was born, Kaley came to me and said, 'We have to get this dog.' And that happens a lot, I usually only pay attention if the dog is mentioned more than twice, then I know the dog is coming no matter what I say,” he joked.

Cuoco said there is an “open door policy” for family and friends at the ranch. “This place has brought a lot of joy to my family, to my friends, I mean, my friends' kids come here. They stop at any time. They feed the animals,” she said.

And the menagerie of rescuers coexists in harmony.

“The goats live with the pigs, who live with the chickens, who live with the ducks,” the “Flight Attendant” star told People. “They actually all live together with the mini horses and with our dwarf ponies too, and it's quite beautiful. People think like Oh, you can't put this animal and that animal together and it's not really not that's how it works here. They all put them in there and they all decide who's boss and they just find out.”

Cuoco said she brought Pelphrey to the ranch after they started dating.

“He said, I could never have imagined this, so six dogs later I knew this was a big part of our lives,” she said.

Cuoco joked about their 1 year old daughter, I said, Matilda, if you don't like animals I'll fire you, like that's what's going to happen. We force this love.

Not surprisingly, one of Matilda's first words was “dog.” “So it’s mommy, daddy, dog, so that was a really good sign,” said Cuoco, who first took her daughter to the ranch when she was 3 weeks old. “All the animals kissed and licked her and I thought, that’s a good thing, she’s already free of germs.”

The actress told Entertainment Tonight last year that she asked her pediatrician if it was OK for animals to get so close to her little girl.

“They love him, they kiss him. I mean, since the second week, they were kissing him on the mouth. I was like, Is this okay?” she revealed. “And our pediatrician said, 'Everything's fine'… They kind of grew up together and it's so beautiful and very natural, you know?”

Cuoco is excited to raise her daughter on the ranch. “I think it's a great place for a child to grow up. Learning responsibility, doing chores, taking care of animals and seeing how animals live together. It's so important to us, in our house, for her to see how animals are treated and just kind of live there,” she explained.

Cuoco still has a hole in her heart left by her dog Norman, who died in 2021 and who inspired her pet brand, Oh Norman!, and who was with her when she was at the “lowest of the lowest” he a few years ago in the midst of his divorce. .

“You have these moments and they're there for you,” she said, “and if you wake up the next day and you're fine, they're there for you. Like these dogs, they change your life.”

Cuoco said Norman came from “the worst you could imagine and he was my boy for 13 years and he changed my life. I mean, I named my production company after him, I named after him my favorite lineage. He lives forever, like, what a great legacy.”

Today, she and her family continue to give that love to all the animals who need shelter on her ranch.

“You see the way they thrive here,” she told People. “They are all so happy. They are happy animals and to be able to give them this second chance at life, a lot of them are so much older, it's like living out their golden years here. It means everything to me to have them giving that. Animals means the world to me.”