Latest Entertainment News, Live Updates Today May 6, 2024: BLACKPINK's Lisa Stuns With Red Bull's Max Verstappen at F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024





Live Welcome to Hindustan Times live updates platform. Follow the top news, headlines and latest news from the world of entertainment here. Discover the latest developments in Bollywood and Hollywood and follow the big news of the day on May 6, 2024. Latest Entertainment News May 6, 2024: Akshay Kumar is shooting in Ajmer. Get the latest updates and breaking news from the world of entertainment. Follow all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.…Learn more Follow all updates here: May 6, 2024 7:21 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Akshay Kumar's shirtless video on the sets of Jolly LLB 3 sends fans into a frenzy; see the video Akshay Kumar is shooting for Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi in Ajmer. The film is a sequel to Jolly LLB 2. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 7:19 p.m. EAST Anime News Live Updates: Renewed Anime Sequel: Get Ready for Blue Lock 2024 Season Premiere. See which bow will fit next While Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi is already showing in Japanese cinemas, here is the highly anticipated season 2 update! Read the full story here May 6, 2024 7:03 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: When Katrina Kaif had the perfect answer to a curious fan's question: Will you marry Salman Khan or Ranbir Kapoor? Read on to know how actress Katrina Kaif dodged a tricky question about her relationship with actors Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 6:47 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Sharmin Segal's Co-Star Shruti Sharma Supports Her Amid Criticism of Heeramandi: It's a Kind of Mental Harassment Sharmin Segal had recently deactivated her comments on social media after netizens criticized her performance in Heeramandi. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 6:44 p.m. EAST Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Dhanush Confirms Raayan June Release; AR Rahman's first single to be released soon Dhanush will soon star in his second directorial Raayan, which also sees Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and SJ Suryah in key roles. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 5:51 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: #TomBradyRoast: Ben Affleck fans applaud with mockery after his angry tirade on social media trolls May 6, 2024 5:26 p.m. EAST Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Game Changer's Ram Charan and Srikanths Video Leaks Online: Report In a video that has now been removed from X (formerly Twitter), Ram Charan and Srikanth could be seen shooting for what looked like a political scene. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 5:24 p.m. EAST Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Bison Kaalamaadan: Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran's sports film starring Mari Selvaraj gets a title Pa Ranjith, who is one of the producers of Bison Kaalamaadan, wished the team good luck by sharing the posters of the film on X (formerly Twitter). Read the full story here May 6, 2024 4:19 p.m. EAST TV News Live Updates: Comedian Paritosh Tripathi on Karan Johar accusing his show of imitating him: We will be very careful in future Comedian Paritosh Tripathi reacts to filmmaker Karan Johar calling out his Madness Machaenge co-star Kettan Singh for impersonating him in an unflattering manner. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 3:57 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Emily Blunt Reveals Best Thing Taylor Swift Did for Her Child: 'She's Really Cool' Hollywood actress Emily Blunt said that singer Taylor Swift did a very nice thing for her daughter and she was grateful. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 3:52 p.m. EAST Tamil Cinema News Live Updates: Kamal Haasan and Silambarasans Thug Life Series Leaked Photo Online Kamal Haasan is shooting for Mani Ratnam's Thug Life in Delhi with Silambarasan, Abhirami and a few other actors. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 3:45 p.m. EAST Telugu Cinema News Live Updates: Shafi Confirms Shooting of Prabhas' Salaar Shouryanga Parvam to Begin Soon Actor Shafi, who plays a key role in Prashanth Neels Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, confirmed on Instagram that the shooting of the film will begin soon. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 3:32 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Deepak Tijori clarifies his comment on stopping Saif Ali Khan's Amrita Singh in support of his film: Itna ghatiya quote Deepak Tijori recently said in an interview that actor Amrita Singh once stopped her then husband Saif Ali Khan from making a cameo appearance in Deepak's film. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 2:58 p.m. EAST Hollywood News Live Updates: Watch Internet Rocky Impress Sylvester Stallone With His Iconic Monologue May 6, 2024 2:20 p.m. EAST TV News Live Updates: Bharti Singh back to work just a day after hospitalization: I will finally see my Gola Bharti Singh is a comedian and actor. She currently hosts Dance Deewane 4 and was recently hospitalized for gallbladder problems. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 2:16 p.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rose Take a Walk, Grab Desserts in NYC; Lisa spotted at the Miami F1 Grand Prix. See the pictures BLACKPINK's Rose posted a bunch of photos on Instagram also featuring Jennie. The group's fandom shared several photos of Lisa at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 2:15 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: 'The day you stop loving me is the end of my career': Salman Khan's handwritten note for fans from 1990 resurfaces An old letter written by Salman Khan has surfaced on social media platforms. In it, he promises to meet his fans' expectations by working hard. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 1:57 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Fans Slam Tom Brady's Netflix Show for Shading Kelce and Black Men's Remark May 6, 2024 1:18 p.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Manisha Koirala Reveals How Rekha Praised Her For Heeramandi: She Was Offered This Role 20 Years Ago Manisha Koirala made her Bollywood debut with Saudagar. She was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Heeramandi. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 1:09 p.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: BTS ARMY slams government's decision to investigate HYBE for chart rigging: South Korea is nothing without BTS South Korea's Ministry of Culture recently said it had received a petition to investigate why HYBE was blackmailed for its card-rigging practices. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 12:50 p.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Abhishek Bachchan returns to Housefull franchise: Looking forward to working with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Actor Abhishek Bachchan will join Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 5. He will begin shooting for the project in August. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 12:27 EAST Music News Live Updates: Full timeline of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud: Big 3 to certified pedophile Rap titans Drake and Kendrick Lamar engage in a bitter feud with diss tracks and personal attacks. Complete timeline. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 11:49 a.m. EAST Music News Live Updates: I'm Way Too Famous, Drake Sparks Fury Over Underage Tusk Encounter, Internet Compares Him to Diddy and Epstein Drake is sending the internet into a frenzy after his lyrics attempted to silence accusations of child molestation against him. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 11:35 a.m. EAST Bollywood News Live Updates: Kareena Kapoor tells stepson Ibrahim tumhara koi haq nahi tum itne beau lago as he poses with Charles Leclerc Kareena Kapoor and a bunch of fans left lovely comments on Ibrahim Ali Khan's new photos from the Miami Grand Prix. Read the full story here May 6, 2024 11:09 a.m. EAST Web Series News Live Updates: Shekhar Kapur watches Heeramandi: Finally, Netflix is ​​giving Indian filmmakers the budget they deserve Shekhar Kapur also praised Manisha Koirala's performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Here is what he wrote. Read the full story here

