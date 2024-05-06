Tollywood divas try their luck in Bollywood

After glam diva Rashmika Mandanna enjoyed huge success with the Hindi film Animal, it is now the turn of her colleagues and Telugu actresses like Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh to try their luck in Bollywood. Even Raashi Khanna played an important role in the Hindi web series Farzi and was appreciated. Most Telugu actresses harbor Bollywood dreams, so there is nothing wrong with that, says producer-director Abhishek Nama, citing leading Telugu actress Samantha's great success in the world of Hindi cinema . Her realistic performance and makeover in Family Man 2 made her an overnight star in Bollywood. Now, she is doing a spy action thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan and is all set to show her fiery side, he adds.Now, Keerthy Suresh, who was seen in Telugu films like Nenu Local and Mahanati, is going to test the waters in Bollywood with Baby John and she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan. Keerthy Suresh has done few performance oriented roles in Telugu and has also proved her mettle in Tamil films like Sarkar. There is no doubt that her next destination is Bollywood and she is eager to leverage her acting and dancing skills, informs Abhishek who also cites the rise of another talented actress, Sai Pallavi, in Tollywood with successes like Fidaa and Love Story.Sai Pallavi was quite selective about her roles in Tollywood but emerged as a natural performer. True to her romantic choices, she made her debut in Hindi with a mythological film, unlike her peers. She plays the role of Sita in the Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor who essays the role of Lord Ram, he adds.

He further claims that Telugu actresses want to broaden their horizons and reach out to a wider audience across the world. Hindi cinema has even greater scope and reach than Telugu films as it is screened in far-off countries in Europe and Africa. Therefore, some divas are trying to expand their fan base by doing Hindi films, he says. and adds, “Rashmika is already endorsing big brands and making money. Now, it's the turn of Keerthy, Samantha and Sai Pallavi to become brand ambassadors and pocket millions of rupees from the support. Bollywood dreams are therefore also very lucrative.”