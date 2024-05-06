Entertainment
Tollywood divas try their luck in Bollywood
Now, Keerthy Suresh, who was seen in Telugu films like Nenu Local and Mahanati, is going to test the waters in Bollywood with Baby John and she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan. Keerthy Suresh has done few performance oriented roles in Telugu and has also proved her mettle in Tamil films like Sarkar. There is no doubt that her next destination is Bollywood and she is eager to leverage her acting and dancing skills, informs Abhishek who also cites the rise of another talented actress, Sai Pallavi, in Tollywood with successes like Fidaa and Love Story.
Sai Pallavi was quite selective about her roles in Tollywood but emerged as a natural performer. True to her romantic choices, she made her debut in Hindi with a mythological film, unlike her peers. She plays the role of Sita in the Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor who essays the role of Lord Ram, he adds.
He further claims that Telugu actresses want to broaden their horizons and reach out to a wider audience across the world. Hindi cinema has even greater scope and reach than Telugu films as it is screened in far-off countries in Europe and Africa. Therefore, some divas are trying to expand their fan base by doing Hindi films, he says. and adds, “Rashmika is already endorsing big brands and making money. Now, it's the turn of Keerthy, Samantha and Sai Pallavi to become brand ambassadors and pocket millions of rupees from the support. Bollywood dreams are therefore also very lucrative.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
