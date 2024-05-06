Can Hollywood save Biden? | The hill

President Biden's re-election campaign is increasingly leaning on a longtime ally to play a leading role and help deliver a victory in November: Hollywood.

From a record-breaking fundraising weekend in Los Angeles to an hour-long interview with popular SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern to an appearance on a podcast hosted by actors Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, the Commander-in-Chief appears to be stepping down. every stop on the entertainment industry tour.

The decision to court Hollywood — and get a public show of support from some of the country's biggest names — might be intentional.

Last year, the Biden camp named former DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg — a top Democratic fundraiser — as one of the campaign's national co-chairs.

“Democrats have always had power relationships with Hollywood, which helped raise money and generate enthusiasm. It's part of how we do things. That’s part of the sauce,” said Democratic strategist Jamal Simmons, who has worked on presidential campaigns.

Simmons said Katzenberg's involvement in the camp speaks to his ability to target one of the major centers of power: Tinseltown.

“He has these fundraising relationships and he has celebrity relationships, so having an anonymous staffer call a celebrity is a lot different than having Jeffrey Katzenberg pick up the phone,” he said.

Biden's visit to Los Angeles in December reportedly raised $15 million for his campaign. Katzenberg, the founding partner of WndrCo, described it as the most campaign money raised in a single visit to the City of Angels by a president or White House candidate.

Hollywood's potential boost isn't just financial.

Biden made headlines last month with a surprise stop on Stern's radio show. During the friendly interview, the Shock jock gushed to the 46th president: “I want to thank you for your compassion. And I want to thank you for being a calming influence.

“Look at me, sitting with Howard Stern!” Biden – who The New York Times criticized earlier this month to “actively and effectively” [avoiding] questions from independent journalists during his term,” exclaimed during the chat.

Days later, Biden appeared alongside former Presidents Obama and Clinton on the “SmartLess” podcast, hosted by the artist trio Hayes, Arnett and Bateman. The podcast was recorded while Biden was in New York in March for a glittering campaign fundraiser featuring a conversation between him, Obama and Clinton and hosted by Stephen Colbert of “The Late Show.” Queen Latifah, Mindy Kaling, Lizzo and Cynthia Erivo were reportedly among the guests at the very famous event.

Vice President Harris also spoke with a member of one of Hollywood's most famous families, sitting down last week for an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Biden's vice president received glowing praise from the talk show host, with Barrymore playing on Harris' first name by telling her, “We need you to be the country's Momala.”

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill made a surprise visit to the White House press room on Friday, excitedly telling reporters that he had just met with Biden in the Oval Office and showing off a pair of sunglasses. sun aviator that he had declared to the commander in chief. had offered him.

Praising him, Hamill called Biden “the most legislatively successful president of my lifetime.”

The next day, Biden's campaign launched a fundraising pitch from Hamill.

“I am so proud to support [Biden and Harris] in their fight to secure four more years in the White House – and that’s why I’m asking you to join me,” Hamill said in the email.

According to Lauren Wright, a political science professor at Princeton University, interacting with celebrities is “a strategy that politicians of both parties use whenever and wherever they can.”

Beyond campaign fundraising, famous names can help attract attention and amplify a candidate's message in “places where you can attract eyeballs that [you] I wouldn’t normally get it,” said Wright, the author of 2020’s “Star Power: American Democracy in the Age of the Celebrity Candidate.”

It's about reaching “a portion of the audience that normally wouldn't have the chance to listen to you — or wouldn't want to listen to you,” she said.

But stepping into the spotlight with some left-leaning Hollywood figures doesn't necessarily mean turning die-hard supporters of former President Trump into sudden Biden fans after hearing him on Stern's show.

“It’s very difficult for celebrities to change someone’s mind in the context of an election,” Wright said. “I think the conversion aspect is too high a bar.”

Simmons agrees: “Celebrities can't save campaigns, but they can provide platforms for candidates to make their points.” »

In January, the New York Times reported that Biden's team developed a strategy to get Taylor Swift's approval. Campaign aides also told The Hill that it was the one endorsement they desperately wanted because it would come with a devoted fan base in the tens of millions. A representative for the “Fortnight” singer did not respond to The Hill's request for comment on any outreach by the commander in chief's campaign.

Robert Thompson, founding director of the Bleier Center for Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University, said even Swift would have a hard time changing voters' minds.

“No one would be surprised,” Thompson said, joking that it would have more impact if she decided to change her mind and support Trump.

But Fred Davis, the Republican Party's longtime ad maker and president of the Hollywood-based political consulting firm Strategic Perception Inc., said that aside from the support of a megawatt star like Swift, the support of celebrities is “just a big box of nothing”.

“They're fun and interesting, and they get about an hour of attention,” said Davis, who was part of the team behind then-Republican candidate Sen. John McCain (Ariz.). 2008 commercial, “Celeb” who then appeared before the senator. Barack Obama to Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, calling the Illinois Democrat “the biggest celebrity in the world.”

“But that doesn’t mean putting [Biden] over it,” Davis said.

The veteran Republican media strategist recalled, while working on Dan Quayle's 2000 presidential campaign, suggesting the former vice president appear on a platform filled with entertainers, “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

“You'd think I'd recommended robbing Fort Knox or something — people just thought it was a really bad idea,” Davis said with a laugh.

Davis won and Quayle appeared on Leno's show: “Dan was in dire need of attention. And it worked for that. It received a lot of attention.

But aligning with Hollywood is a different story for Biden, according to Davis.

“Everyone knows Biden is a candidate. Everyone knows Trump is running. The vast majority of voters already know who they are voting for.”

Thompson added: “It’s too late for celebrities to change their minds. Change behavior? Maybe. If they could push that apathy a little to influence a change in behavior, that’s what the campaign is hoping for.”

“But the idea of ​​someone who people admire changing their mind in a really fundamental way is much less effective than we think.”