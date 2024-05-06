CJ Barrymore celebrates 50th anniversary with opening of 3-story go-kart track – Macomb Daily





CJ Barrymore Amusement Park in Clinton Township celebrated its 50th anniversary with the official unveiling of a brand new, three-story, $3 million go-kart track last Friday. The attractive Indy SkyTrack, measuring 30 feet high and 1,500 feet long, is the latest attraction at the indoor/outdoor family entertainment center located on Hall Road (M-59), west of Groesbeck Highway (North Avenue). It is claimed to be the largest go-kart track in Michigan. A park spokesperson said the trail had been in the planning stages for some time, but the COVID pandemic forced them to pause construction. Work on the facility began last year and began over the winter. “We're really, really excited to have this come together this year to celebrate our 50th anniversary and unveil this track,” said David Dalpizzol, partner and general manager of the 25-acre amusement park. The effort includes a total track resurfacing, a new rail system, a suite of safety features and the three-story vortex. According to park officials, riders will be happy to climb to the top of the structure and then dive into a small space. Maximum speeds will be between 18 and 20 mph and journeys will last approximately 5 to 7 minutes. Other facilities include Drop Towers, Saddle Sling, Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars, Mini Golf, Laser Tag, Batting Cages, Golf Driving Range, Bowling, Arcade and much more. Opened in the 1970s, the park has undergone various renovations over the years. For this year's upgrade, they focused on go-karts, which CJ Barrymore's is known for, according to Dalpizzol, who said park managers are constantly reviewing their offerings. He said the next likely change would be to the roller coaster or Ferris wheel. The cost of an all-day wristband at CJ Barrymore, which includes access to the new track and almost all other attractions except the arcade and batting cages, is $49. Without the wristband, an individual ride on the Indy SkyTrack costs $12. Barrymore's is currently open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until June 1, when summer hours begin and the park is open daily. The park will open on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day. Friday hours: 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday hours: noon-11 p.m.

Sunday hours: noon-8 p.m. For more information, visit cjbarrymores.com.

