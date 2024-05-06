Introducing LOS TRAILERS The Preview Channels New Localized Spanish Language Channel





Trailers “Los Trailers” will feature the biggest international hits and stars, on a daily schedule with audio in the original version, dubbed into local Latin American Spanish. The Preview Channel has been a movie and TV fan's go-to destination for entertainment previews since its debut on Samsung TV in 2018, and maintains a consistent and dedicated audience. -Guillaume Sager NEW YORK CITY, NY, United States, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — The preview channelTPC FAST+ CEO and Founder William Sager today announced that 5-year-old +TPC programs a highly popular mix of streaming film studio and television promotional content in episodic and exclusively licensed formats, consisting of streaming movie and TV trailers and behind-the-scenes featurettes will be launched LOS TRAILERS: A 24-hour Spanish-language linear AVOD channel, Los Trailers, exclusively programs promotional content from premium cinema and streaming platforms consisting of trailers, previews, behind-the-scenes and related programming, featuring the biggest international hits and stars curated and packaged into one daily episodic show. program with audio in original or dubbed local Spanish, from Latin America. LOS TRAILERS will include and feature trending promotional content from international theatrical titles from major US studios, and some from Europe and Asia, as well as trending streaming titles from major US platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+. plus theatrical titles and streaming and television shows from producers, studios and distributors in Mexico, Central and South America and elsewhere in Latin America, all curated and programmed for distribution markets specific. LOS TRAILERS will provide the channel via an HLS feed from AMAGI to the platforms on a revenue share or inventory split basis. Feeds will be personalized for each market. The channel will feature cutting-edge graphics and interactive features. LOS TRAILERS will be available for launch on August 1, 2024. The Preview Channel has been a movie and TV fan's go-to destination for entertainment previews since its debut on Samsung TV in 2018, and maintains a consistent and dedicated audience. TPC presents 2 of the 3 most important categories that consumers want to know about and who regularly watch TV and go to the movies throughout the year. TPC is both fun and a guide. We have very high expectations for LOS TRAILERS and can't wait to launch it, noted Sager. About the preview channel The Preview Channel is the leading programmer of film and television promotional content. TPC FAST+ offers daily entertainment news broadcasts and enhanced viewer guide navigation features. The Preview Channel schedules previews of the latest trending movies coming to theaters, on TV, streaming and behind the scenes, all formatted into themed episodes featuring the biggest stars, filmmakers, titles to date. success and franchises. The channel features previews from all the top studios and major streaming services like Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Netflix, Hulu, Max and more. The preview channel streams on multiple platforms including Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Prime, FreeVee, Plex, TCL and Amazons Fire Stick, and can be found on other third-party streaming devices. National advertising sales are managed by Cineverse. The channel's content is available in local languages ​​in France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom in partnership with LOVE TV Europe. The Preview Channel was registered worldwide on July 3, 2018 under registration number 5,510,196 and has a pending USPTO patent #69/960,805. Preview before viewing.

