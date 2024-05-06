Entertainment
Hollywood action in Ashland as the movie was filmed downtown
Filmmaking may not be the first thing that comes to mind as Ashland's specialty, but that has changed.
The excitement behind the scenes of Hollywood was part of the Ashland landscape for two and a half weeks in April.
Good Deed Entertainment's production of “The Holiday Club” used locations in downtown Ashland as a backdrop and stage.
The film's 13-day schedule concluded April 30 at the Ashland Theater.
One crew member after another carried film equipment from GDE's corner, located on East Main Street, into the theater for a scene between Alexandra Swarens, who had come to Ashland from Los Angeles to play one of the roles principals, and fellow actor Mak. Shealy.
Some of the team members are local, said Devin Paxton, creative marketing specialist at GDE, which gives them filmmaking opportunities, but others “we're from Los Angeles and other big cities.”
Producers Andy Myers and Phil Garrett are from Ashland, Paxton said.
Swarens Road to “The Holiday Club”
The plot of “The Holiday Club” tells the story of Swarens, as Bailey, and Shealy as Sam, as “their love story unfolds from one Valentine's Day to the other,” Paxton said.
“I’m an actor,” Swarens said. “I started playing when I was 17.”
For a time, she took a visual merchandising job to “clear her head” and “started writing my own stuff”.
In 2022, GDE distributes the film she directed and in which she stars entitled “Looking for Her”, then wishes to recruit her for another project.
“I’ve been here two weeks,” she said. “I like people.”
Danielle Meyer is another out-of-town actress who came to Ashland from Dayton to star in “The Holiday Club.”
She got a role through a virtual audition and a callback from directors and producers.
Meyer also runs his own management company called Nani Media, but considers acting to be his “livelihood.” She will be working in Los Angeles this summer.
Good Deed Entertainment begins production
“The Holiday Club,” a 90-minute film, can “resurface at any time of the year,” Paxton said, because its theme is not limited to a particular holiday.
He cannot yet say where the finished film, which still needs to be edited and marketed, will be shown.
When the cast and crew disband after the film is completed, Paxton will remain in Ashland to work for Good Deed Entertainment. The company distributes films, but “we're starting to make our own. We've produced over 150,” he said. “Some of our films are shown in selected theaters; others go directly to the platforms.”
They can also be found on Amazon.
After working in New York and Nashville, Paxton returned to Ohio in January for “the tremendous opportunity” GDE offered in Ashland.
Her role is “all marketing, whether it’s grassroots outreach or anything related to PR, creative and digital content.” It involves “all the things that excite us and excite us about a movie,” he said. “It's like painting a canvas. Even the little details count.”
Like producing major films, but on a smaller scale
Paxton did a lot of other work for the production of “The Holiday Club,” including as an extra, while still having to keep up with his own work, he said.
A 10- to 15-minute scene in which he took on the role turned out to be a five- to six-hour shoot, he said, but “it was exciting. A lot of people here wore multiple hats.”
They play all the same roles as in bigger productions, from makeup artist to videographer, “just on a smaller scale.”
Paxton participated in theater as a student at Willard and began promoting it at the college.
Encouraging people to attend the school's productions, “I started making flyers and going around town (handing them out),” he said. “I started being an entrepreneur when I was 12,” before going to Bowling Green University after graduating from high school to get a degree in marketing.
When the cast and crew converged on Ashland to create “The Holiday Club,” he and others merged a variety of backgrounds and skills.
Paxton described GDE in a statement as “an independent studio dedicated to producing, financing and distributing quality entertainment for diverse platforms.”
Its genre division, Cranked Up Films, specializes in science fiction and thrillers, Paxton said.
GDE “is doing a lot more stuff,” he said, with three films being released this month.
