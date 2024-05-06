Jeannie Epper, Pioneering Hollywood Stuntwoman, Dies at 83

Jeannie Epper, a pioneering stuntwoman who starred in more than 100 films and television series, has died. She was 83 years old.

Epper died Sunday evening of natural causes surrounded by her family at her home in Simi Valley, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

In a long career spent kicking down doors, knocking down walls and falling off roofs, Epper changed the course for women in the industry when she became Lynda Carter's understudy in the television series Wonder Woman It was Epper, replacing Kathleen Turner, who was swept away by a mudslide in Romancing the Stone, for which she received a 1985 Stuntman Award for the most spectacular stunt in a feature film.

In a blonde wig, Epper took the punches for Linda Evans in those iconic catfights with Joan Collins on the nighttime soap opera Dynasty. This is Eppers' stunt that audiences see when Shirley MacLaine throws Jack Nicholson from his Corvette in the film Terms of Endearment.

Epper's prolific credits include stunt work in The Bionic Woman, Charlie's Angels, Robocop, The Italian Job and Kill Bill: Vol. 2. Epper was featured alongside fellow stuntwoman Ze Bell in the 2004 documentary Double Dare.

She has been called the godmother of stuntwomen and the grand matron of Hollywood stuntwomen, working well past retirement age. At 74, she performed stunts in the 2015 comedy Hot Pursuit, starring Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.

She's certainly considered one of the greatest stunt coordinators, said director Steven Spielberg, who worked with Epper on Catch Me If You Can and Minority Report.

She was born Jean Luann Epper in 1941 to John and Frances Epper, both professional stunt performers. In the 1920s, Eppers' father immigrated to the United States from Switzerland and established a riding academy in Los Angeles where he later became a movie stuntman, specializing in horseback stunts and dubbing for actors such as Ronald Reagan and Gary Cooper.

Jeannie Epper grew up in North Hollywood with five siblings who all worked as stuntmen. His three children and grandchildren also got into the family business.

Epper was a talented equestrian, and at age 9 she branched out into stunt work, riding horses up a mountain bareback for a 1950s television show, becoming one of the first professional understudies for children.

My father said it could be dangerous, but he knew I was an excellent rider, she told The Times in 1999. He kept telling me to keep my head up, but that's to almost everything. I think he didn't want to worry me too much. There's a fine line between worrying and destroying someone's confidence.

The series marked the beginning of Eppers' groundbreaking career in a male-dominated industry.

Although Epper came from a family of stunt performers, it was common when she began working for men to wear wigs while performing stunts for actresses. But through perseverance and changes in attitude and fashion, Epper changed the business.

Actresses began to say, “I don't want a man with hairy legs to do that for me,” she told The Times in 1999. And women wore less and less clothing on camera, and it was so obvious that it was a man.

Later, as a stunt coordinator, Epper remembers dealing with men who resented taking orders from a woman.

While working on the 1980s detective series Cagney & Lacey, she portrayed a guest actor who not only couldn't throw a convincing punch, but also refused to be tutored by a woman, only allowing others stuntmen on set to show him what to do.

He threw the punch well enough to film the scene, she said. But he still couldn't throw it like a man.

In 2019, while being honored at the Artemis Women in Action Film Festival, Melanie Wise, producer, actress, stuntwoman and founder of the so-called d'Epper organization, Jeannie inspired a wave of women to launch into filmmaking. waterfalls. They are in awe of her.

Epper was a founding member of the Stuntwomens Assn. of Motion Pictures and an honorary member of the Stuntmens Assn. the cinema.

She is survived by her husband Tim Kimack, her daughter Eurlyne Epper, her son Richard Epper, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Kurtis Epper, who was also a stuntman.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.