Dear Abby | Culture & Leisure

DEAR ABBY: When we go out as a family, my 30-year-old millionaire son never pays for anything. He eats more than any of us and never reaches for his wallet, not even to tip. This has been going on for years and my wife still defends him. I gave up trying to fix it.
I'm writing because my son never fails to criticize the amount of tip I leave. I usually leave somewhere between 15-18%, which he finds offensive. He works in the hospitality industry and insists that 20% is a minimum. When I invite him to top up the tip, he says, “If you don't want to tip appropriately, you shouldn't go out to eat.”
I am a retired teacher. The idea of tipping a server $45 for carrying plates for 10 minutes seems ridiculous to me. He says the tips are shared by the entire staff and they feed their families.
I would love to hear your feedback as I have reached the point where I no longer want to go out with the family. Last time the bill was $150, to which I added a $28 tip, only to be humiliated and told I was a cheapskate who should be ashamed of myself. — DAD JUST IN TEXAS
DEAR DAD: The rules around tipping have changed in recent years. What was once considered adequate, in the 15-18% range, is no longer the norm. Twenty percent or more is now the norm. However, for your millionaire son to criticize you for the amount of tip you leave (while refusing to top it up) is beyond rude. He bites the hand that just fed him, and you AND your wife should report it.
DEAR ABBY: I am a single woman who has been dating the same man for 13 years. Before that, I was married for 35 years. I have NEVER cheated on anyone I have been with. Many of my friends, male friends (married and single), hit on me. Maybe it's because most people don't see my boyfriend and me outside. When they hit on me, I tell them I'll tell their wife or girlfriend. I have a simple personality, so most guys won't go further than that.
The husband of a couple I know builds decks. I hired him to build one for me. I always held him in high regard for his relationship with his wife and the way he treated me as a wife and friend. He was a rare true gentleman. Then, one day, while he was here building my deck, he hit on me. I categorically told him that it wasn't possible and that I respected his wife and marriage more than he did. Needless to say, I was heartbroken and disappointed.
Abby, he didn't finish the job I paid for and I really want to defend myself to his wife. Shouldn't she thank me instead of hating me? How can I handle this? — CRYING ABOUT THIS IN ILLINOIS
DEAR CRYING: Handle this by finding someone else to complete your deck project. Take him to small claims court to get your money back – or go to Judge Judy and let her eviscerate the presumptuous scoundrel.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.dailycourier.com/arts_and_entertainment/dear-abby/article_ab2c5eb8-0bb0-11ef-a2ff-87df8b61692a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related