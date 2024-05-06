Bollywood Style Chinon Crape Floral Print Gotapatti Cutwork Border Sar – KcPc Bandhani

We strive to deliver products purchased on onlinebandhej.com in excellent condition and as quickly as possible. We assure you that all necessary precautions are taken to ensure that your package reaches you intact. We can ship to virtually any address worldwide.We ship your package within 3-4 days of receiving confirmed payment via the applicable service based on your order. For shipments outside India, shipping time is approximately 7-10 business days. Due to corona restrictions, exceptional delays may occur during shipping and delivery of packages.Khatushyam Creations has the discretionary right to cancel the order at any time.Shipping information will be emailed to you as soon as your package is shipped.If the order is canceled, lost, or not delivered to your preferred location, we will refund the full order amount, including shipping costs.If you cancel part of the order, shipping costs will not be refunded.If you are returning an order that was delivered to you, the original shipping costs will not be refunded.We charge shipping costs based on the weight of the items. You may find some items qualify for free shipping, but on some items you will be charged shipping based on the weight of the item.We have shipping partnership with almost all top service providers in India like Blue Dart, DTDC, Trackon, Madhur, Professional, Overnite, etc. Shipments are sent via the best shipping method available at the time of shipment.Shipments outside India are sent via UPS/FEDEX/DHL which is available at the time of dispatch.

Expedited Shipping Service

All orders over 5kg. are shipped via surface shipping service while lesser weight items are shipped via air mode.

Delivery within 8 to 10 working days.

This service is traceable.

Impossible to deliver to a PO box, APO or FPO address.

Requires your physical address as well as your phone number and PIN.

Holiday Shipping and Delays

Holiday shipments are subject to special holiday schedules and may be delayed due to higher than normal shipping volumes experienced by the shipping services we use. Please note that UPS will occasionally issue a shipping exception for expedited shipping methods that cannot be delivered on time (i.e. 2 days or 3 days). An exception is any event or situation that results in the rescheduling of a delivery. Exceptions, such as Mother Nature or an incorrect address, can occur for a variety of reasons and are explained in the detailed shipping information found when tracking your package. We are not responsible for delays caused by our shipping providers (i.e. DHL or India Postal Service). When placing your order, please be sure to provide us with accurate information and check the information carefully before submitting your order to avoid any delays. Orders with an incorrect shipping address or payment will be held until the correct information or payment is received. If you are shipping to an address different from the billing address, please be sure to provide the different shipping address.

Order is under treatment

We strive to ship our products to you as soon as we receive your order. For a given day's order load, our policy is to prioritize processing orders that stipulate expedited shipping services. Normally, these orders are processed within one business day of receipt if the order was placed before noon Eastern Time.

Please check the boxes/packages carefully at the time of delivery. If there is any discrepancy between the actual weight and the weight mentioned on the airway bill or if any box/package is torn, please take note of the carrier for further action.

If the products are damaged or lost during transportation by the shipping company, Khatushyam Creations cannot be held responsible. Khatushyam Creations will not be held responsible for any delay, damage in transit or otherwise due to the courier company. Once the customer receives the product from the courier company or any other delivery method and accepts it, it will be treated as a good delivery and under no circumstances will it be returned as a bad delivery.

International Duties and Taxes

You may be subject to import duties and taxes, which are levied once a shipment reaches your country. Additional customs clearance fees should be your responsibility; we have no control over these charges and cannot predict what they may be. Customs policies vary greatly from country to country; you must contact your local customs office for any further information.

If you have any questions regarding the shipping policy, please email us at [email protected]