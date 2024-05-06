Kangana Ranaut opens up about leaving Bollywood after joining politics, Fan gifts Raha portrait to Ranbir Kapoor, Preity Zinta wants 'Sangharsh' sequel: Top 5 entertainment news of the day







Akansha Ranjan confirms the meeting director Sharan Sharma

Akansha Ranjan confirmed her relationship with director Sharan Sharma saying, “Yes, I am in a relationship with him.” The actress, known for her role in “Guilty,” acknowledged their romantic involvement, shedding light on their personal connection amid growing speculation within the entertainment industry. Will Kangana Ranaut leave Bollywood after joining politics?

Kangana Ranaut has addressed speculation regarding her future in Bollywood after entering politics. The actress said she would not stop acting but would balance both career paths, emphasizing her commitment to cinema. Ranaut's statement clarifies her intentions amid ongoing discussions about her career trajectory. Kangana Ranaut's speech sparks controversy; Netizens troll actress for comparing herself to Amitabh Bachchan Step into the spotlight and let the curtain rise on today's most electrifying entertainment headlines! As soon as Kangana Ranaut announced her departure from Bollywood after joining politics, a fan gifted a portrait of Raha to Ranbir Kapoor has Preity Zinta express his desire to act in the sequel to “Sangharsh”; here's everything that made news in the entertainment world today!Akansha Ranjan confirmed her relationship with director Sharan Sharma saying, “Yes, I am in a relationship with him.” The actress, known for her role in “Guilty,” acknowledged their romantic involvement, shedding light on their personal connection amid growing speculation within the entertainment industry.Kangana Ranaut has addressed speculation regarding her future in Bollywood after entering politics. The actress said she would not stop acting but would balance both career paths, emphasizing her commitment to cinema. Ranaut's statement clarifies her intentions amid ongoing discussions about her career trajectory. Ranbir Kapoor receives a special handmade portrait of Raha from a fan

Ranbir Kapoor was pleasantly surprised by a fan's heartfelt gesture who presented him with a special handmade portrait of his character from upcoming film 'Rama'. The actor expressed his gratitude for the thoughtful gift, demonstrating the impact his performance had even before the film's release, highlighting the bond between stars and their fans. First photo of Vikrant Massey hold baby blessing

Vikrant Massey and Thakur leaf shared the joyful moment of welcoming their newborn with a heartwarming snap. Thakur posted the first photo, showing Massey cradling their little bundle of joy, marking the start of their parenting journey. The endearing image melted hearts, celebrating the couple's new chapter with their little one. Preity Zinta says she would like 'Sangharsh' to have a sequel

Preity Zinta has expressed her desire for a sequel to the film 'Sangharsh', stating that she would love to see it happen. The actress, known for her role in the thriller, shared her excitement about revisiting the story, sparking speculation and excitement among fans about the possibility of a sequel to the acclaimed film. See also: Best Hindi Movies of 2024 | Top 20 Hindi Movies of 2024 | Latest Hindi Movies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/kangana-ranaut-on-quitting-bollywood-after-joining-politics-fan-gifts-portrait-of-raha-to-ranbir-kapoor-preity-zinta-wants-sangharsh-sequel-top-5-entertainment-news-of-the-day/articleshow/109888326.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos