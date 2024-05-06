This year's Bates Film Festival brings together old friends from Hollywood

Jon Cavallero's vision for the growing Bates Film Festival is to make it a sort of summer camp for filmmakers, a place where they can reunite with former colleagues and catch up on each other's work .

That strategy has allowed this year's festival, scheduled for May 14-19 in Lewiston and Portland, to attract some pretty interesting speakers, including director John Sayles and his longtime partner, producer Maggie Renzi; Oscar winner Chris Cooper and his wife, actress and writer Marianne Leone; and director Nancy Savoca and her husband, producer Richard Guay.

All six know each other well and look forward to spending time together outside of a film set.

It will be an opportunity to meet up with old friends, people I've known for a long time, said Sayles, 73. Also, I haven't been to Maine in about 40 years.

Cavallero, a film professor at the college, started the Bates Film Festival in 2018. The idea was to give students the opportunity to organize and program their own festival. Since its inception, its reach has continued to grow. This year it will feature 26 films and 23 guests, on the Bates campus in Lewiston for the first three days and at several Portland locations for the final three days.

Held every other academic year (this is the fourth), the festival is free, but people can register online to guarantee a spot for a screening.

Sayles, who lives in Connecticut near New Haven, made several films with Cooper, including Matewan (1987), City of Hope (1991), Lone Star (1996) and Amigo (2010). He is therefore looking forward to meeting him and other cinema friends. In fact, he and Cooper hope to work on two more films in the future. One would be a western with legendary lawman Pat Garrett as a character and the other would be about the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania, a government-founded school that operated in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Sayles said he was often drawn to lesser-known or misunderstood episodes of history, such as Matewan, about the West Virginia coal mining wars, and Eight Men Out (1988), in terms of players and players to rig the 1919 World Series.

When you make films like this, you have to try to understand what were people thinking? What did they know about the world at that time? Sayles said. What Hollywood does best is black hats and white hats, good guys and bad guys. But when you work to bring complexity to the story, then you can get into the real story.

Sayles, Cooper and Renzi will participate in a Q&A during the 3 p.m. screening of the film Lone Star at the Portland Museum of Art on May 18. Sayles was the director, Cooper one of the stars and Renzi the producer. The film, also starring Kris Kristofferson and Matthew McConaughey, tells the story of a Texas sheriff who uncovers long-buried secrets about his town and his own father.

Sayles is also scheduled to present a screening of Amigo at 1 p.m. on May 19 at Space. Leone does a reading of some of his writing at 10:30 a.m. May 18 at the Portland Public Library. Leone is the author of two memoirs and his essays have appeared in newspapers and magazines. His next book, due out this year, is Five-Dog Epiphany, about the comfort dogs gave Cooper and Leone after the death of their only child, Jesse, at age 17.

Cavallero said the festival is holding events in Portland for the first time because it's something the students who run the festival have been hoping to do for several years. Since Portland's three venues, the Portland Museum of Art, Portland Public Library, and Space, are just a few blocks from each other, festival-goers can easily get from event to event. another on foot, Cavallero said.

Festival sponsors include Bates College, the Maine Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Native, and Tribal Populations, the Maine Irish Heritage Center, and the Italian American Studies Association.

Savoca, Guay and Leone will also participate in a Q&A session during the screening of their films Renata and Household Saints at 5:30 p.m. May 17 at the Portland Museum of Art. Renata is a short film made as a student film in the early 1980s, about a young mother (Leone) in New York. Household Saints (1993) stars Tracey Ullman and Lili Taylor and focuses on three generations of Italian-American women in New York's Little Italy after World War II.

A screening of the documentary We Are The Warriors, about Wells High School's Native American mascot, on May 17 at 7 p.m. at Space in Portland will include a question-and-answer session with filmmakers David Camlin and Megan Grumbling. The film will also be screened on May 16 at Bates with a panel discussion.

For a complete list of films and speakers, and to register for free seats at screenings, visit batesfilmfestival.com.





