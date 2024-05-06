Bollywood Roundup: Janhvi Kapoor, Nia Sharma, Sara Ali Khan and more…

Janhvi Kapoor sparkles in a golden outfit and flaunts a tiara to add oomph

Mumbai – Actress Janhvi Kapoorwho recently started shooting for her upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', on Monday dropped mesmerizing glimpses from her new photoshoot, looking like a goddess.

On Instagram, Janhvi, who has 24.1 million followers, shared a series of photos wearing a golden outfit posing against a golden background.

For makeup, she opted for glamor: shiny brown lips, with a touch of gold glitter, gold eyeshadow and very blushed cheeks.

Her hair is styled in soft curls and accessorized with a gold tiara and matching earrings.

The post is captioned: “In the Garden of Eden.”

One fan commented: “Beauty on duty,” and another wrote: “queen.” One fan said: “My golden hour.”

Meanwhile, in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', Janhvi reunites with Varun Dhawan after their last release 'Bawaal'.

She also has romantic sports drama 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao, action thriller 'Ulajh', starring Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew and Rajesh Tailang.

Janhvi is also part of the Telugu action drama 'Devara', starring NTR Jr in the lead.

Nia Sharma's unique woes: I can't decide if I should leave the bed after 15 hours of sleep!

Mumbai – Actress Nia Sharma has difficulty getting out of bed despite nearly 15 hours of restorative sleep.

Nia took to Instagram stories and posted a photo of herself in bed.

The actress is lying on her stomach, with only half of her face visible, wearing pink pajamas.

She captioned it: Waking up after 15 hours of sleep and still deciding to leave (the) bed.

Nia, who made her debut on the small screen with 'Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha', is gearing up for her comeback with 'Suhaagan Chudail', a supernatural thriller, a genre the actress is well-acquainted with. She was earlier seen as a shape-shifting snake in the series Naagin.

The actress has also worked in reality television with shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Sara Ali Khan sweats it out at the gym to beat the Monday blues; drops a fitness video

Mumbai – Actress Sarah Ali Khan On Monday, he set major fitness goals by streaming a workout video and sweating it out in the gym.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara shared a boomerang video, in which we can see her exercising in a gray sports top and pink shorts.

She captioned it: “#Monday,” followed by a strong arm emoji.

On the work front, Sara last played the role of Usha Mehta in the film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'. The diva was also seen in 'Murder Mubarak'.

She next has “Metro…In Dino,” “Sky Force,” and “Eagle” in the works.

Arjun Kapoor says he is happy to see Indian cuisine being recognized worldwide

Mumbai – Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a video featuring a contestant of Indian origin, Sumeet Saigal, teaching the judges of “Masterchef Australia” how to prepare panipuri.

Arjun took to his Instagram stories and shared a clip from the 'Masterchef Australia' profile.

In the clip, Saigal is seen teaching the judges that they must first break the puris, fill them with potatoes and dry spices, garnish them with mint, date and tamarind chutney, then fill them with mint and coriander water. After the judges take a bite, they are amazed by the taste.

A proud Arjun captioned the clip, “I love this!! Glad to see Indian street food getting international credit.

Talking about work, Arjun will be seen as an antagonist in 'Singham Again'. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Preity recalls that Sangharsh's “shooting left her with a broken leg, chipped teeth and a cut lip.”

Mumbai – Actress Preity Zinta took a trip down memory lane and recalled the “rough shoot” of her 1999 film “Sangharsh”, where she suffered injuries including a broken leg, chipped teeth and a cut lip.

Preity engaged in a quick chat session with her fans on X on Monday.

A user asked if actor Ashutosh Rana's convincing role in 'Sangharsh' had also terrified her.

The actress shared: “I broke my leg, broke my teeth and cut my lip during this shoot, so it was a really tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many visits in the hospital Ashutosh was definitely stunning in the film.

Answering another question about which film she would like to have a second part in, Preity replied, “'Sangharsh', of course, I can't think of any at the moment.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, 'Sangharsh', a psychological horror thriller, also stars Akshay Kumar and Ashutosh. It had Alia Bhatt as a child actress.

The actress also praised Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, with whom she worked in 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' and 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega'.

“Salman has a heart of gold and is the most loyal and incredible friend, as well as being an incredibly talented and effortless actor. His musicianship is excellent, and he is extremely down to earth and simple when you get to know him,” she wrote.

The actress was asked to “say something about Virat Kohli”, to which she replied, “I love his aggression on the field and his will to win! I also love how he loves family and his dance moves. I used to see a lot of his dance moves when he first came to the IPL.

A user asked Preity what is her 'mantra, hack and advice to age with such grace, dignity and charm', she replied, 'All I can say is own your age , to love yourself, to respect your body and not take it for granted.

She focused on happiness and then on good nutrition.

The actress added: “Surround yourself with positive, positive people, have the best skincare routine on the planet and never go out without sunscreen. I hope this gyan is not too much. (IANS)