Nearly 20 years later, I still want a remake of the PC simulation game that made me a Hollywood movie mogul and turned my world upside down.

When I was 13, my life was all about The Movies – the 2005 management sim developed by Lionhead that made me feel like a real Hollywood director and mogul. From developing scripts to hiring actors and turning them into real stars, I spent my days creating my own studio that grew over several decades. As times have changed from the 1920s to the 2000s and beyond, so have technology and public demands. That's really where the challenge came in, as you had to constantly adapt to ensure your films were successful at the box office, reaping awards, and keeping studio costs afloat.

But as satisfying as it has been to watch my studio grow from a few facilities to a thriving film empire and household name, it has stayed with me all these years for an entirely different reason. In addition to being responsible for managing just about everything, you can also create your own custom scripts to create and shape each movie you've made, scene by scene. I spent hours meticulously preparing short films to show my family, as if I was editing my own premieres at home. Sometimes I would even coach my dad to record lines of dialogue that my actors would lip sync to really bring the scene to life. Everything I created in this game is now sadly lost to time, but I will always fondly remember how creative it allowed me to be. What I wouldn't give for a remake or re-release.

I've always loved watching movies that are both fresh and new, which lent itself perfectly to the creation of The Movies when I came to play it in 2005. I grew up on a diet of 80s action movies , teen movies of the 90s and zany romances and comedies of the 30s, 40s and 50s. Growing up, my father gave me an education in things like The Godfather, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Planet of the Apes, Friday the 13th and Alien. The beauty of Lionhead's simulation is how it unfolded over the decades and captured different parts of cinema history, from silent cinema to over-the-top blockbusters.

With the tools provided by Lionhead, it was easy to emulate the classics I grew up watching. Most of the built-in scenes you could add in the advanced movie creation feature were playful homages to iconic movie moments, albeit with their own goofy twist. Once I had the right sets and costumes, I remember excitedly creating my own Clint Eastwood-inspired western, with my actors fighting with guns against a desert backdrop, sporting wide-brimmed hats and boots with spurs. If I wanted to create my own version of Star Trek, I totally could because of the sci-fi settings. And a black detective? A piece of cake. In many ways, The Movies has always seemed like a great comedic love letter to cinema.

That being said, he had his darker sides which fueled the challenge of running a successful studio. Keeping track of the mood of your actors and directors, for example, was essential to preparing them for filming. With stress and boredom meters to maintain, some ways of helping them blow off steam could lead to addiction, or damage their image. Sometimes this meant they had to take time out to go to rehab or have cosmetic surgery, which seemed to poke fun at the superficial side of the industry and all its vices. Looking back, I was probably a little too young to fully understand some of the features of cinema, and I didn't know much about the Hollywood studio system. But with age and experience, I can see Lionhead's signature style of humor at play here.

Another highlight for me was KMVS radios, which accompanied you throughout the decades to grow your studio. The show's music and hosts would change over time, with William McDuff in the 1920s and The Mad Dog in the late 1950s. This constantly helped change the tone and set the scene for the different eras. There were also definitely elements that spoke directly to me as someone who also spent a lot of their childhood playing The Sims. You could, for example, change the appearance and style of your actors to match the ever-changing fashions of the times, and maintaining their mood was like keeping my Sims happy at home.

In my loftiest teenage dreams, I was going to become a director and Lionhead's management sim absolutely helped me plant that seed. Of course, you can always predict where life will take you, and it's fair to say that dream didn't come true. It's also unlikely that we'll see Lionhead's management sim resurface, but hey, if I ever want to run my own studio and make movies, I can always dig out my old copy of The Movies and try to make it work at new.

