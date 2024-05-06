Connect with us

Entertainment

Nearly 20 years later, I still want a remake of the PC simulation game that made me a Hollywood movie mogul and turned my world upside down.

Nearly 20 years later, I still want a remake of the PC simulation game that made me a Hollywood movie mogul and turned my world upside down.

 


When I was 13, my life was all about The Movies – the 2005 management sim developed by Lionhead that made me feel like a real Hollywood director and mogul. From developing scripts to hiring actors and turning them into real stars, I spent my days creating my own studio that grew over several decades. As times have changed from the 1920s to the 2000s and beyond, so have technology and public demands. That's really where the challenge came in, as you had to constantly adapt to ensure your films were successful at the box office, reaping awards, and keeping studio costs afloat.

But as satisfying as it has been to watch my studio grow from a few facilities to a thriving film empire and household name, it has stayed with me all these years for an entirely different reason. In addition to being responsible for managing just about everything, you can also create your own custom scripts to create and shape each movie you've made, scene by scene. I spent hours meticulously preparing short films to show my family, as if I was editing my own premieres at home. Sometimes I would even coach my dad to record lines of dialogue that my actors would lip sync to really bring the scene to life. Everything I created in this game is now sadly lost to time, but I will always fondly remember how creative it allowed me to be. What I wouldn't give for a remake or re-release.

Star Power

Movies

(Image credit: Activision)

I've always loved watching movies that are both fresh and new, which lent itself perfectly to the creation of The Movies when I came to play it in 2005. I grew up on a diet of 80s action movies , teen movies of the 90s and zany romances and comedies of the 30s, 40s and 50s. Growing up, my father gave me an education in things like The Godfather, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Planet of the Apes, Friday the 13th and Alien. The beauty of Lionhead's simulation is how it unfolded over the decades and captured different parts of cinema history, from silent cinema to over-the-top blockbusters.

With the tools provided by Lionhead, it was easy to emulate the classics I grew up watching. Most of the built-in scenes you could add in the advanced movie creation feature were playful homages to iconic movie moments, albeit with their own goofy twist. Once I had the right sets and costumes, I remember excitedly creating my own Clint Eastwood-inspired western, with my actors fighting with guns against a desert backdrop, sporting wide-brimmed hats and boots with spurs. If I wanted to create my own version of Star Trek, I totally could because of the sci-fi settings. And a black detective? A piece of cake. In many ways, The Movies has always seemed like a great comedic love letter to cinema.

Movies

(Image credit: Activision)

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.gamesradar.com/games/simulation/almost-20-years-later-i-still-want-a-remake-of-the-pc-simulation-game-that-turned-me-into-a-hollywood-movie-mogul-and-rocked-my-world/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: