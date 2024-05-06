The Made in Michigan show returns to downtown Mount Clemens this weekend – Macomb Daily





Just in time for Mother's Day, downtown Mount Clemens will host the Made in Michigan show this weekend. The Made in Michigan Show, now in its 12th year, is the city's premier outdoor event of spring. The festival not only features dozens of vendors from across the Great Lakes State, but also offers free live entertainment, unique gifts just in time for Mother's Day, and a children's business fair. The two-day festival, which runs Saturday through Sunday, is one of the most popular events on the downtown Mount Clemens schedule, according to Michelle Weiss of the Downtown Development Authority (DDA). “The timing of the Mount Clemens Made in Michigan Show makes the event a wonderful opportunity to purchase locally made gifts for Mom for Mother’s Day,” Weiss said. “Take your mom out for brunch or lunch at one of the many downtown restaurants, followed by a downtown gift shopping spree.” Among this year's more than 150 suppliers are: Falecki Farms – honey, maple syrup, salves and massage oils

Muddee Hands Clay Art – ceramic clay products

Authentic Creations Jewelry – semi-precious stone jewelry

Mad Hatter Treat Co. – freeze-dried candy

Alex's Rustic Relics – birdhouses, planters and garden art

Pro Woodcraft Plus – custom wood, metal and glass products

Daily Karmas – beach glass art

Fowling Around – wood carving

Nordic Designs – American wooden flags and decorative wooden signs

The Woodcrafter – wooden nest box/feeders, wooden trays, bat boxes

Manifest Harmony – wire wrapped jewelry

Murrell's Salsa – Salsa, Pasta Sauce and Cajun Seasonings

James Smith – metal and woodworking

Debby La Pratt Art – pottery Returning to the festival is the Children's Business Fair sponsored by the Discovery Center of Macomb, Comerica Bank and the Mount Clemens DDA. This is a one-day market for children aged 8-16 to get a feel for what it's like to own their own business. Businesses range from baking, bath and beauty products, jewelers, stationery, clothing, artists, hair accessories and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and is sponsored by the Discovery Center of Macomb, Comerica Bank and the Mount Clemens DDA. Live performances sponsored by Ardis Music and the DDA will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday's performers include Ardis Music students Jim Woolsey, Tom Johnny Rhoades and Tifani VanDenBerg with Mic Bez. Sunday's performers will be The Balos Duo, Stacia Petrie Ford, Steve D'Angelo and Tom Bartelmay. Organizers say the goal of the Made in Michigan Show is to inform and encourage Michiganders, both organizations and consumers, to support the local economy by purchasing products made in Michigan and from Michigan-based companies and suppliers. Downtown Mount Clemens is made up of mostly small, independent businesses. The Mount Clemens Made in Michigan Show will be located on Macomb Place between N. Main Street and Southbound Gratiot and on N. Walnut between New Street and the Emerald Theater. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about the Mount Clemens Made in Michigan Show or downtown Mount Clemens, call 586-469-4168 or 586-431-6788.

