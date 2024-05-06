/ MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt, Nargis and Priyanka Chopra's iconic Bollywood looks that would be perfect for this year's theme





Published on May 06, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST With no Bollywood faces expected at the MET Gala this year, we decided to embrace the craziness and revisit some desi looks that would fit the 2024 theme.



Published on May 06, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST The 2024 Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Which got us thinking: what would be some stunning Bollywood fashion looks over the years that would fit this theme perfectly? Exhibit A: Deepika Padukone wore this purple number to the IIFA Awards 2019 in Mumbai. Don't you think it gives the vibe of a Disney princess with its stunning veil, feather details and sparkle and shimmer all over? /



Published on May 06, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST Aishwarya Rai never looks more like a Disney princess than in this blue number from an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017. The sleeves are very Princess Aurora aka Sleeping Beauty, as is the blue of her dress. The MET Gala exhibition will feature approximately 250 rare objects from the Costume Institutes' permanent collection. /



Published on May 06, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST This year's theme is The Garden of Time, inspired by JG Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name. Expect whimsical, ethereal, fairytale-inspired looks, like this dress worn by Alia Bhatt at the IIFA Awards in 2019. /



Published on May 06, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST Doesn't Priyanka Chopra make Belle from Beauty and the Beast look good in this all-yellow look? She wore it to the Red Sea Film Festival in 2022. This year's exhibition includes 250 items from the Costume Institute's permanent collection, including garments very rarely seen in public and so fragile they must be under glass. /



Published on May 06, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST You should also expect some vintage pieces. Imagine how cool it would be if someone from India wore this stunning piece by Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya from the unreleased film Ek Tha Raja, Ek Thi Rani, worn by Nargis. /



Published on May 06, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST Alia Bhatt showcased a garden-inspired floral look at the Filmfare Awards in 2019. Also remember how she paid tribute to Karl Lagerfield at last year's Met Gala? /



Published on May 06, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST We are still waiting for the day when Anna Wintour will invite Sonam Kapoor to the gala. If there's anyone you can trust to do the theme justice, it's her. /



Published on May 06, 2024 at 3:19 PM IST Starry as the night sky, this sparkly Priyanka Chopra number she wore to Prince Harry's royal wedding to Megan Markle. Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu's curator in charge of the Costume Institute, added that the exhibition would be structured around three main zones: Earth, Sea and Sky, which pay homage to the natural world.

