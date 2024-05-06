Review: “Here with You: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Addiction” by Kathy Wagner

The opioid crisis has reached epidemic proportions and virtually no place is immune to its ravages. Here in Whatcom County, according to data provided by the Whatcom County Medical Examiners Office, there were 136 overdose-related deaths in 2023, compared to 91 in 2022.

Libraries and other agencies now offer free naloxone, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, and groups like All Hands Whatcom, Whatcom Has Hope and the Native Transformations Project bring community members together to seek out community responses.

The story of how one family was affected by this outbreak, “Here With You” by Kathy Wagner, is a deeply intimate account of Kathy's son Tristan's struggle with addiction, which ended when he lost his life to fentanyl poisoning. Kathy lives just across the border in Metro Vancouver and will be visiting Village Books in Fairhaven at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 to talk about her book and her son's life.

Tristan was the youngest of Kathy's three children and she describes him as a sensitive and very loving child. Kathy's two older children had their own problems, which made her full of worry as a single mother; the middle daughter, Tanis, is a Type 1 diabetic who wasn't always careful in managing her illness, and Jenn, the eldest, was reckless, stubborn, and struggling with her own demons in the form of alcoholism.

“Here With You” is an unflinching account of Wagner’s son’s battle with addiction, a story that will be painfully familiar to anyone who has loved someone with similar struggles. (Image courtesy of Douglas & McIntyre)

Kathy thought that Tristan's first bouts with drugs and alcohol when Tristan was 14 may have been just teenage experimentation, but when Tristan began regularly not coming home at night and went to four schools In less than two years due to her expulsion, she had to face reality. this Tristan brain was different. Drugs would never be more than a phase for him, but they were his north star that led down a dark and tangled trail that ended nowhere, at least, nowhere good.

After failing to convince Tristan to enter a residential rehab program, Kathy leaned into his love of martial arts and found a year-long intensive program in China where he could study with a Shaolin master. Borrowing from his college fund to pay for the program, Tristan and Kathy traveled to China together and Kathy studied at the same school for five weeks, beginning her own healing journey with classes in Tai Chi and meditation. Tristan excelled under the disciplined regime and guidance of Professor Shifu Wang until he failed.

Leaving China before the program ended and returning home, the next few years were a roller coaster of hope and despair for Kathy as Tristan alternately excelled in a rehab environment, only to break the rules and be invited to leave. During this period of ups and downs, he enrolled in culinary school, nurturing his love of cooking, and worked at several high-end restaurants in the Vancouver area, although the jobs always seemed to end by his dismissal after missing one presence too many. times.

Kathy worked hard on her own recovery journey during this time, attending Nar-Anon meetings, setting and respecting difficult boundaries, and learning to say no when provided with money, housing, and other forms of support. support. Anyone who has loved someone struggling with addiction will find Kathy's story painfully familiar.

Whether you have first-hand experiences with addiction and recovery or simply want to better understand the impact of this crisis on the lives of individuals and families, “Here With You” is a courageous and timely account from the perspective of a mother.

To learn more about how opioids infiltrate communities and how different communities have been affected by the epidemic, check out Sam Quinoness' excellent books “Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic” and “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in.” the time of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Kathy Wagner will be at Village Books in Fairhaven at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 to chat with local author and writing coach Anneliese Kamola. Information: villagebooks.com.

Lisa Gresham is collection services manager for the Whatcom County Library System, wcls.org.