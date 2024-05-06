Entertainment
Review: “Here with You: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Addiction” by Kathy Wagner
The opioid crisis has reached epidemic proportions and virtually no place is immune to its ravages. Here in Whatcom County, according to data provided by the Whatcom County Medical Examiners Office, there were 136 overdose-related deaths in 2023, compared to 91 in 2022.
Libraries and other agencies now offer free naloxone, a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, and groups like All Hands Whatcom, Whatcom Has Hope and the Native Transformations Project bring community members together to seek out community responses.
The story of how one family was affected by this outbreak, “Here With You” by Kathy Wagner, is a deeply intimate account of Kathy's son Tristan's struggle with addiction, which ended when he lost his life to fentanyl poisoning. Kathy lives just across the border in Metro Vancouver and will be visiting Village Books in Fairhaven at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 to talk about her book and her son's life.
Tristan was the youngest of Kathy's three children and she describes him as a sensitive and very loving child. Kathy's two older children had their own problems, which made her full of worry as a single mother; the middle daughter, Tanis, is a Type 1 diabetic who wasn't always careful in managing her illness, and Jenn, the eldest, was reckless, stubborn, and struggling with her own demons in the form of alcoholism.
Kathy thought that Tristan's first bouts with drugs and alcohol when Tristan was 14 may have been just teenage experimentation, but when Tristan began regularly not coming home at night and went to four schools In less than two years due to her expulsion, she had to face reality. this Tristan brain was different. Drugs would never be more than a phase for him, but they were his north star that led down a dark and tangled trail that ended nowhere, at least, nowhere good.
After failing to convince Tristan to enter a residential rehab program, Kathy leaned into his love of martial arts and found a year-long intensive program in China where he could study with a Shaolin master. Borrowing from his college fund to pay for the program, Tristan and Kathy traveled to China together and Kathy studied at the same school for five weeks, beginning her own healing journey with classes in Tai Chi and meditation. Tristan excelled under the disciplined regime and guidance of Professor Shifu Wang until he failed.
Leaving China before the program ended and returning home, the next few years were a roller coaster of hope and despair for Kathy as Tristan alternately excelled in a rehab environment, only to break the rules and be invited to leave. During this period of ups and downs, he enrolled in culinary school, nurturing his love of cooking, and worked at several high-end restaurants in the Vancouver area, although the jobs always seemed to end by his dismissal after missing one presence too many. times.
Kathy worked hard on her own recovery journey during this time, attending Nar-Anon meetings, setting and respecting difficult boundaries, and learning to say no when provided with money, housing, and other forms of support. support. Anyone who has loved someone struggling with addiction will find Kathy's story painfully familiar.
Whether you have first-hand experiences with addiction and recovery or simply want to better understand the impact of this crisis on the lives of individuals and families, “Here With You” is a courageous and timely account from the perspective of a mother.
To learn more about how opioids infiltrate communities and how different communities have been affected by the epidemic, check out Sam Quinoness' excellent books “Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic” and “The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in.” the time of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Kathy Wagner will be at Village Books in Fairhaven at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9 to chat with local author and writing coach Anneliese Kamola. Information: villagebooks.com.
Lisa Gresham is collection services manager for the Whatcom County Library System, wcls.org.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cascadiadaily.com/2024/may/05/review-here-with-you-a-memoir-of-love-family-and-addiction-by-kathy-wagner/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A major tornado outbreak is possible in the central United States
- Review: “Here with You: A Memoir of Love, Family, and Addiction” by Kathy Wagner
- Call of Duty Foundation receives largest private donation in history
- Israel-Hamas war: Israel orders Al Jazeera to shut down local operation, seizes equipment
- Earthquake strikes under Charlotte Douglas International Airport – WSOC TV
- Visiting Europe, Xi Jinping discusses an old grievance
- Donald Trump beats Joe Biden among educated voters
- Erdogan officially converts another Byzantine-era church into a mosque
- Jokowi says all countries are afraid of these 3 things, what are they?
- Trib review among three Chicago James Beard Media Award finalists
- Maryland earns 34th consecutive NCAA tournament bid
- Zendaya's Sheer Vintage Dress Is the Ultimate Met Gala Easter Egg