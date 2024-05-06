What's going on with the Hollywood Theater renovation?





Location: Hollywood Theater, today known as Row House-Hollywood, in Dormont Star guests: Brian Mendelssohn, owner, and Kelsey Shea, marketing manager of Row House Cinema 3 things that surprised me: 1. The Hollywood Theater was built in 1926, when silent films were the norm, and it employed a full-time organist to accompany each film. During the renovation, the team discovered green velvet leaf-patterned wallpaper, but the plan is to reimagine the theater's walls to look like something out of the classic sci-fi film. “Metropolis.” 2. The Row House team is renovating the projection room to accommodate a new 70 millimeter projector. Filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan still release films in 70 millimeter, and this will be the only theater in the region where moviegoers will be able to see films in a much larger, high-quality format. 3. The basement of the theater is transformed into an entertainment complex. There will be a bar, a small cinema room with 46 seats and karaoke rooms. There will also be a clubhouse for players from the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Pittsburgh's local “Rocky Horror” troupe. Additionally, the basement will house a new Lawrenceville outpost. Bounce Pinball Cafe. One thing that was not retained in the end:Brian explained that for a time, Hollywood was an “atmospheric theater,” a style of movie palace decorated to make patrons feel like they were watching a movie outside. According to architectural plans, the theater's ceiling was once covered in a galaxy of small stars. Brian plans to bring back those stars and curve the edges of the ceiling to make it look like moviegoers are sitting under a night sky. Additional information: You can follow the progress of Row House-Hollywood, which is expected to reopen later this year, at his website. Want more Yinzer Backstage Pass? Check out our tour of ATI's state-of-the-art steel plant in the former Vandergrift plant.

