What is the best brunch restaurant in Naples? Sails is part of the OpenTable list





A popular online restaurant review and reservation service has announced what Neapolitans have known for several years: Sails Restaurant offers a pretty exceptional brunch. And with Mother's Day this Sunday, here are some brunches to discover in Naples. OpenTable shared its annual list last week ofThe 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2024. What OpenTable and Reviewers Said About Sails Sails, 301 Fifth Ave. S., Naples, received 4.9 out of 5 stars from those who reviewed the restaurant on OpenTable. Many five-star reviews have praised the food and staff at Sails: “It was one of the BEST dining experiences of my life! It was excellent in every way.”

“Nice evening for a party! The staff is very professional and friendly. A feature I have never seen. In a restaurant before there was a small hammock table for a ladies handbag, so it was not no need to put it on the floor.! The food was delicious and uniquely prepared. Would definitely return for another special occasion.

“An exquisite dinner from start to finish!”

“Fantastic experience sitting at the bar with world class service, great cocktails and extremely prepared food. We thoroughly enjoyed our entire experience at Sails and recommend it to anyone visiting the area as a must for a premier dinner order.” The overwhelming majority of the best reviews in recent months have been five stars. A one-star reviewer from London in 2018 wrote after the restaurant opened: “Over an hour to get the first drink and bread… VERY expensive, they need to work out the bugs.” What OpenTable Says About Sails Just under the title of Sails, that of OpenTable website says, in part: “Just steps from Gulf Coast sunsets, Sails recalls the best coastal flavors of France, Italy and Greece in every bite. Pairing the freshest food with exceptional five-star service In a beach-chic setting, casual sophistication prevails at Sails, with a nod to the graceful manners of traditional fine dining, always slightly modernized. OpenTable, on its Top 100 Brunch Restaurants list, said it was compiled by analyzing more than 14 million customer reviews and metrics, including customer ratings. It also included the percentage of restaurant reviews that customers labeled as “brunch.” What other Florida restaurants made the OpenTable list In addition to Sails, other Florida restaurants that made the list were Raglan Road Irish Pub and Wine Bar George in Orlando; Latitudes in Key West; and the Columbia Restaurant in Tampa. The 2024 list includes restaurants from 29 states and Washington, D.C. What else to know about the Sails restaurant The U.S. Department of Labor earlier this year accused Sails of violating several labor and wage laws. The ensuing investigation resulted in sanctions against the local establishment. The restaurant paid the U.S. Department of Labor more than $53,000 in civil penalties and more than $184,000 in back wages and damages to 56 employees after the department's decision.investigation. Corinne Ryan, director of operations at Sails restaurant, responded to the allegations in a Naples Daily News article in February. Ryan said at the time that the Department of Labor's press release was “highly misleading and unfair”; and that the investigation was closed two years ago and that at that time Sails “lacked certain procedures and record-keeping, which we have since rectified.” Senior boss:Meet the Bishop Verot graduate who leads the culinary team at Naples' most glamorous restaurant “We have decided not to seek further review of the investigators' findings due to the distraction and costs associated with the prolonged process,” Ryan told the Naples Daily News in the February article. “Supporting the courts would once again double the costs for our small family business.” Dave Osborn is the regional editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram and Threads @lacrossewriter and on X (formerly Twitter) @NDN_dosborn.

