Wonder Woman, Romancing the Stone Stuntwoman was 83 years old
Jeannie Epper, the peerless and intrepid stuntwoman who doubled Lynda Carter in Wonder Woman and swung on a vine across a 350-foot gorge and was propelled into an epic mudslide as Kathleen Turner in Romance the stone, is dead. She was 83 years old.
Epper died Sunday evening of natural causes at her home in Simi Valley, her family said. The Hollywood Reporter.
Just one member of a stunt dynasty that Steven Spielberg dubbed the “Flying Wallendas of Cinema” – starting with her father, John Epper, there have been four generations of Eppers in show business since the 1930s – she has worked on more than 150 films and television shows during an astonishing 70-year career.
In 2007, Epper received the first lifetime achievement honor given to a woman at the World Taurus Awards and ranks among the greatest stuntwomen of all time.
Known for her agility, riding skills and competitiveness, the 5-foot-9 Epper also replaced Linda Evans on ABC broadcasts. The Great Valley in the 1960s and Dynasty In the 1980s. When Krystle Evans was engaged in one of these Breathtaking, drag-out cat fights with Joan Collins' Alexis, chances are it was Epper you saw mixing it up.
Epper also put herself in danger for Kate Jackson in Charlie's Angelsfor Lindsay Wagner on The bionic womanfor Angie Dickinson on Policewomanfor Jessica Walter in Play Misty for me (1971), for Jill Clayburgh in Silver Series (1976) and for Nancy Allen in RoboCop (1987).
Epper was caught in a fire and ended up in the hospital after a stunt went wrong in an episode of the 1968-70 ABC series. Lancerand she received a serious head injury when she was crushed by a heavy picture frame during a bar fight with Pam Grier in Foxy Brown (1974).
On the latter, “The cameraman loved it. I had blonde hair, blood was flowing, they kept the camera right on me,” she said. said Dan Rather for one CBS Sunday morning segment in 1979.
In 2000, she donated a kidney, possibly saving the life of her good friend Ken Howard. “It’s very humbling when someone gives you a part of themselves to keep you alive,” the actor said said three years later. “Grateful doesn’t really seem to get there.”
Epper was Carter's main voice actor on Wonder Woman, which aired on ABC and CBS from 1975 to 1979 (Debbie Evans and Kitty O'Neil were among those who also wore the star's costume). She learned to imitate Carter's running gait and performed most of the superhero's fights and fights. signature jumping on show.
Epper spent about 11 weeks in a remote Mexican rainforest. Romance the stone (1984), with Turner and Michael Douglas. She rehearsed the mudslide scene with Douglas' stunt double, Vince Deadrick Jr., two or three times a day for a few weeks.
When Deadrick once landed with his head between his open legs in a pool of mud at the bottom of the slide, director Robert Zemeckis decided to transfer that into the film, and it was one of the funniest moments in the film.
For his trip through the gorge, stunt coordinator Terry Leonard hung the cable used in the waterfall from a tree. explain has Weekly Entertainment in 2007.
“And when we did a test, the tree fell out of the ground because it had rained a lot in Mexico. It crashed into the canyon,” he recalls. “Something like that will make you lose confidence pretty quickly. But Jeannie, she stepped up and did it when the time was right.
One of six children – three girls and three boys – Jean Luann Epper was born in Glendale on January 27, 1941 and raised in North Hollywood. Roy Rogers' horse, Trigger, was boarded down the street from the family home on Longridge Avenue.
His charismatic father was a former Swiss cavalry officer who doubled for Gary Cooper (The Westerner), Errol Flynn (The Charge of the Light Brigade), Randolph Scott (Western Union) and Ronald Reagan (Santa Fé Trail) in more than 200 films. His mother, Frances, was a housewife.
At the age of 9, Jeannie performed her first stunt, riding a horse bareback over a cliff, and appeared in her first film, Fugue (1951), with Clifton Webb and Anne Francis. At 13, she left for Switzerland for 2 and a half years to finish her studies.
She returned home and received her first loan on Cheyenne Fall (1964), directed by John Ford. And during the four seasons of The Great Valleyshe was on set almost every day, occasionally filling in for Barbara Stanwyck.
It was a time in Hollywood when men doubled for women.
“It wasn’t until hot women like Linda Evans and Lynda Carter said we didn’t want boys with hairy legs double-crossing for us anymore,” Epper said in a statement. 2014 conversation for the TV Academy Foundation website Interviews. They said, “These girls are just as good as the guys, except they have shaved legs and don't have hairy armpits.” »
On Lancer, starring Wayne Maunder, Epper replaced an actress whose character was holding a doll while stuck in a burning cabin. Before the scene, the director told Jeannie, “Whatever you do, don’t let go of the doll,” she said. THIS. Before she knew it, burning beams were crashing down all around her.
“When I woke up in the hospital, all my hair was burned,” she said, “but I still had this little doll in my hands. You should have seen this doll too. Everything was fried. We both were.
But overall, she has managed to avoid serious injuries during her career.
In The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972), Epper and his two sisters, Margo and Stephanie, played slimy whores who grabbed and then beat up Paul Newman. Later in the film, she is seen in a red wig jumping on a horse and riding out of town.
And in what she says is one of her favorite scenes, she (as Shirley MacLaine's character) ejected Jack Nicholson's double from the top of a Corvette in Terms of endearment (1983).
Epper has worked for Spielberg (as director or producer) on eight films, including Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), 1941 (1979), Fighting spirit (1982), Catch Me If You Can (2002) and Minority report (2002).
His big screen work also included Our man Flint (1966), Coffy (1973), Earthquake (1974), The imposing hell (1974), Smokey and the Bandit II (1980), The cannonball race (nineteen eighty one), Blade Runner (1982), Ends (1986), Scandalous fortune (1987), Relay (1989), Total recall (1990), The fugitive (1993), Die hard with a vengeance (1995), Air conditioning (1997), Rush hour 2 (2001), Italian work (2003), Kill Bill: Vol 2 (2004), Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) and The Amazing Spider-Man (2012).
At the age of 69, she jumped a car into a fire and landed it safely for a 2010 commercial. She was 80 when she received her last stunt credit.
Epper was a founding member of the Stuntwomen's Association of Motion Pictures, launched in 1968, and served as its president in 1999. And in 2004, she and fellow stuntwoman Zoë Bell were featured in the Amanda Micheli documentary. Dare twicescreened at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Survivors include her fourth husband, Tim; her children, Eurlyne and Richard, both working in the stunt business (another son and stuntman, Kurtis, predeceased her); five grandchildren, including Christopher, a stuntman; and seven great-grandchildren.
Her siblings, Tony, Margo – she was at the window as Mrs. Norma Bates in Psychology and appeared very briefly in the film's iconic shower scene – Gary, Andy and Stephanie all worked stunts and died before her.
“In the bar fight at 1941“, says Spielberg in Dare twice, “there were Eppers flying everywhere. There were Eppers coming from the left screen, Eppers coming from the right screen, they were everywhere.
In Scott McGee's 2022 Book Danger on the big screen, Epper was quoted as saying that stunt work “empowers me, it gives me a sense of accomplishment and control…as a woman, when you do something that only men do, it garners respect from everyone.” women. It opens the door for women to do all kinds of things.
