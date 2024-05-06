The first Monday in May raises a burning question: What will Rihanna, the co-hosts and other stars wear for fashion's biggest night?

The Met Gala will take place on May 6 to celebrate the anniversary of the Costume Institute. new exhibition, The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashionat the Metropolitan Museum of Art — and Hollywood stylists will be tasked with interpreting “The Garden of Time” dress code, inspired by the 1962 short story by JG Ballard. Vogue Editor-in-chief and gala manager Anna Winter said guests are expected to arrive in ensembles inspired by “the fleeting nature of time.”

However Vogue will be broadcast live from the star-studded fundraiser, those wanting to see more high-fashion action can watch E!'s full Met Gala coverage. with interviews and commentaries. Live from E! : Met Gala will feature celebrity interviews by Ross Mathews, who will be stationed on the museum steps.

When Monday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET

Red carpet coverage E!, Vogue

Live Stream with Free Trials DirecTV, Fubo

More ways to stream online Hulu + Live TV, Sling

How to Watch the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet Arrivals Online

Live from E! : Met Gala 2024 aired May 6 on E! from 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET. The easiest way for cord cutters to watch full coverage of E! online is to use a live TV streaming service that broadcasts the network, including DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling and others.

E! will also have a special one-hour live stream hosted by E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Live from E! Stream: Met Gala will be broadcast on E!'s social accounts on Monday. (including Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram And Tic Tac), Peacock, EOnline.com And NBC Newsjust to name a few.

Vogueis broadcast live on Tic Tac And Youtube will be hosted by Gwendoline Christie, La La Anthony and Ashley Graham, while Emma Chamberlain will serve as special correspondent.

However, if you want the full interviews and commentary from E! on the red carpet starting at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, you'll need to tune in to the channel's cable broadcast. Below, keep reading for more ways to watch E!'s Met Gala 2024 coverage. online, including for free.

DirectTV Editor's Choice Watch the Met Gala red carpet on E! for free when you sign up for the DirecTV Stream five-day trial. Plans start at $69.99 per month for the Entertainment package, which includes over 75 other channels, including ABC, CNN, Discovery, Disney Channel, E!, MSNBC, Nickelodeon and others. Other plans offer upwards of 105 to 150 channels, with prices ranging from $84.99 to $159.99 per month. For a limited time, new subscribers can also earn up to $400 Visa gift card; Learn more here.

Fubo Best Free Trial Watch E! and more than 180 other news, entertainment and sports channels with a subscription to Fubo, which starts at $79.99 per month for the entry-level Pro plan. The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day trial for new subscribers, so you can technically watch the 2024 Met Gala red carpet online for free during this period. Other plans include the Elite package (255 channels for $89.99 per month) and the Premier tier which includes 264 channels, NFL RedZone, Showtime and 4K quality for $99.99 per month. You can also record over 1,000 hours of TV shows, movies, games and more (including Monday, Thursday and Sunday night football) to watch later on your smartphone, tablet or TV.

Hulu Best streaming plan Watch E!'s Met Gala 2024 coverage! with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which starts at $76.99 per month with ads and comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+. The plan includes 75 other major cable news, entertainment and sports channels. You'll also have access to live sporting events on ESPN+, like UFC Fight NightPGA golf, football and baseball. Hulu + Live TV does not currently offer a free trial.

Sling Best basic streaming plan Sling's Blue's live TV streaming plan includes E!, so it's a great option for watching the Met Gala arrivals without traditional cable. The live TV streaming service is on sale for $10 off the first month, so you can watch the star-studded red carpet for as little as $35 for your first 30 days and $45 per month after that. Other plans include the Sling Orange Individual Plan ($30 for your first month, reg. $40 per month) which offers over 30 channels and the Sling Orange + Blue Combo Tier ($50 for your first month, reg. $60 per month) per month) which offers 46 channels. .

Met Gala 2024: who are the co-chairs?

In addition to Wintour, the 2024 Met Gala co-chairs are first-time attendees Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez, and honorary chairs are Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, and Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok . This year's sponsors include Condé Nast, Loewe and TikTok, but it is unclear whether Chew will be present given that the social media company could be banned in the United States.

Met Gala 2024: what is the theme and dress code?

The 2024 Met Gala dress code is “Garden of Time,” honoring the theme that coincides with the Costume Institute's new exhibit, The Sleeping Beauties: the awakening of fashionexhibited at the museum from May 10 to September 2.

Imagined by the Costume Institute's chief curator, Andrew Bolton, the exhibition will present nearly 250 pieces from four centuries “visually united by an iconography linked to nature, which will serve as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion and a way to examine the cyclical nature of fashion. themes of rebirth and renewal,” according to the Met. “The exhibition will breathe new life into these legendary objects through creative and immersive activations designed to convey the smells, sounds, textures and movements of clothing that can no longer interact directly with the body.”

Met Gala 2024: who is participating?

In addition to hosts Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny, expect stars from Hollywood, music, art and beyond to walk the red carpet. Rihanna has already confirmed her presence at the 2024 Met Gala, noting that she is “keeping it very simple” this year.

Other expected attendees include Nicole Kidman, Lily Gladstone, Lana Del Rey, Barry Keoghan, Venus Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Ayo Edebiri, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Greta Lee, Emily Ratajkowski, Sabrina Carpenter, Cynthia Erivo, Sebastian Stan, Cailee Spaeny, SZA, Kylie Minogue, Charlie XCX, Ashley Graham, Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana, Lea Michele, Sofia Coppola and others.

Stay tuned for more from the attendees at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's elegant soiree.