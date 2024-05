Why Kristen Stewart is making her first film outside of Hollywood in Latvia

For Kristen Stewart's adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoirs The water timeline, which marks her debut as a feature film director, the actress is moving away from Hollywood. Instead of filming the biographical drama starring Imogen Poots in Los Angeles, Stewart plans to shoot the film in Europe. Talk with Net to wearTHE Love lies, bleeding the star shared what she was doing The water timeline in Latvia. She told the publication that the decision stemmed from a desire for creative freedom without the limitations of Tinseltown. “There is a burgeoning film culture there [in Latvia],” she explained. “Look, I'm completely committed to the way we make films here [in the US], but I needed a kind of radical detachment. I'm not a director yet. I have to make a student film. I can't do that here. The locations in Latvia will be transformed to fit the different American cities featured in the film, including New York and San Diego. Stewart, whose previous directing work includes visual projects for musicians including Boygenius, criticized Hollywood for forcing women to compromise as filmmakers in order to succeed. “[There’s a] thinking that we can check these little boxes and then do away with patriarchy and how we are all made up of it,” she said. “It's easy for them to say, 'Look what we're doing.' We're filming the Maggie Gyllenhaal movie! We're making the Margot Robbie film! And you're like, “OK, cool.” You chose four.' Stewart continued: “And I'm in awe of these women, I love these women [but] It seems wrong. If we congratulate each other for broadening our perspective, when we haven't really done enough, then we stop broadening. As for the current production situation, Stewart shared that at the time of the interview, she was in “gentle preparation” for The water timelinetwo weeks before the official start of the production process. Stewart previously said rolling stone that the film, which she also wrote and has been trying to make for seven years, is “radical in many ways,” which is why it was so difficult to find someone to finance it, she said. -she declared. The story tackles childhood sexual abuse, queer romance, BSDM, and addiction, among other difficult topics.

