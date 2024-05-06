Netflix obtains the rights to Show Penelope from Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn

Penelopethe young adult series independently written, financed and produced by co-creators Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn, has found a distributor.

Netflix has acquired U.S. rights to the series' eight-episode first season, the duo announced Sunday during their appearance at SeriesFest. Duplass called the six-month process of finding a distributor for the series after its debut at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival “crazy” and told the Denver audience that “a lot of people were very, very interested” in the series and “so had a lot of different types of offerings.

“We've done independent films before, where you had a few hundred thousand dollars, and we would go out and shoot the film and sell it. There doesn’t really exist a model of independent television yet where you make the whole season and try to sell it,” he said of the process of independent financing and then distribution. Penelope. “Whether it's releasing the show and figuring out how we're going to sell it or making deals with our actors, no one knows how to do it… So there was actually this childish fun. We were just inventing new deal structures as we went along.

The acquisition of the series, co-written by Mark and director Eslyn and produced by Jay Duplass and Shuli Harel, follows the Duplass brothers' four-film deal with Netflix and what Mark described as a relationship of long-standing with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Duplass Brothers Productions plans to sell domestic and international rights to the standalone series via a “piece by piece” model that will allow them to maintain control of it, including greenlighting a season two.

“We have essentially absolved [Netflix]…the responsibility to make us their flagship show,” Duplass said. “We say… 'Just put us on duty.' We're going to sign a very short deal with you guys and we're going to see how it goes. This way, at Netflix, you do not take an oversized and disproportionate risk in the series. You're not going to be upset if it doesn't work and say, “Independent television will never work.” We won't do it again. We have mitigated their risk.

Mark added that Duplass Brothers Productions will “own the remainder of the rights” outside the US, including “VOD rights for rental”, bringing in a partner to sell them to the rest of the world.

“Ideally, we see how we do on Netflix. In case it's a smash hit, you could see a bigger scope for season two. In case it's moderately successful, we might write it down for a smaller scope, but at least we're now in the driver's seat as to whether we can continue making this show,” he said.

“If in a few years, if the series is a great success, they will have the opportunity to renew it…. We will still own the rest of the rights,” he continued. “It seemed like the best deal for us.”

During the panel, Mark and Eslyn spoke at length about their approach to distributing and financing the series, which they said was new territory even for veterans of indie filmmaking.

“When you make an independent TV show, no one knows how to approach it,” Mark said of the process of finding a distributor. “People raised their hands and said, 'We saw Penelope at Sundance. We want to see the rest of the series. We'd send out the links to the rest of the series and they'd say, “We're interested.” When it came time to negotiate the deal and the terms, everyone was like in a college playground – like, “First go first.” I do not know what to do. [Laughs.] It was so confusing.

Mark began working on the series, directed by Eslyn, during the pandemic. Ahead of its premiere at this year's Sundance, Mark briefly recalled the series' journey to production on Instagram, writing that he “knew when I took the scripts to the buyers that there would be a bidding war. But there wasn't any. No one would give us the money to do that.

During Sunday's panel, he laid out those answers and the broader landscape of YA television, which he described as not necessarily looking for something that's “more like what's happening in the Norwegian slow TV movement than on modern television.

“The pantheon of young adult television doesn’t tell me what they’re buying right now,” he said. “Yet we’re Duplass Brothers Productions, and we’ve sold shit to HBO and Netflix, and we’re like, ‘Fuck it.’ Let’s go sell this show,” he recalls. “We brought it in and everyone was like, 'This is so beautiful and so unique, so deeply connected to something I lost.' We can't do that.

“We are looking for the next Euphoria” added Eslyn, who directs the series.

Penelopewhich stars Megan Stott (Little fires everywhere) and his co-stars Austin Abrams (Euphoria), follows a 16-year-old girl who abruptly leaves her family and the comforts of life after developing an almost cosmic attraction to the wilderness. In the wild, she begins to forge a new type of existence through trial and error in a tale of survival and coming-of-age.

Mark added that they considered they could “impose that on a traditional buyer, but it would require a lot of development and a lot of changes” – something they weren't interested in with a show they were. both passionate and precious.

“There was a point where I think Mark and I said, 'Should we change this to what they're asking for?' And it was a pretty quick moment. And we very quickly said, “No,” and then, “Should we create our own entire season and pay for it – just go for it and don’t wait for someone to say yes?” “, Eslyn remembers. “We did it, and I think it was a courageous moment for us.”

“I was really scared and had to think about value for the first time in a long time and in a new way,” Mark said when discussing the daunting process of self-financing and producing a series. “I really had to be solid with Mel and just say that the value of this show is that it reaches out into the world and reaches people who feel the same way, and that maybe, just maybe, starts to pave the way for a way of making television that is disappearing at the moment with a reduction in streamers in our sector.

At another point, during the post-screening session at Denver's Sie Film Center, the duo talked about reproducing the film. Penelope production and distribution model, as well as the desire to build a market and ecosystem for independent television series in the same way that Sundance had done for independent cinema.

“There is no ecosystem for independent television. We've done a few similar things, like Animals Or Room 104, but they were still essentially created and paid for by a studio head. So we were really flying by the seat of our pants,” Mark told the audience. “We are currently witnessing a real Reaganomics on television. There's big stuff about intellectual property, and there's little stuff about reality. This interesting environment – where Fleabag, I can destroy you And Baby reindeer just — just left. And I want to fight for it.

Both Mark and Eslyn were ultimately adamant that the model they created with Penelope is reproducible. The duo revealed during the panel that they have already used this independent model with three other six-episode shows already made by their production studio. This includes a small documentary series in the vein of How to with John Wilson; a post-apocalyptic comedy – “bizarre and clownish version of theater Big city» — on the latest broadcast and the nature of fake news; and a “darkly funny examination of deep white male guilt,” Mark said, that sees two men come to a dark conclusion about their attempted alliance with Earth and other people.

For this to become a reality beyond Duplass Brothers Productions, the duo said it was necessary to go beyond the historical process of selling a pilot. The same goes for how the festival circuit can work for shows.

“What we're trying to do here is not just make the pilot. While it's really exciting to make a pilot, you're still in the position of asking someone to come forward and give you the money to make the rest of your series before it can be pitched to a wider audience,” Mark said. “So we're just asking this question: Is there a way to design the scope and size of these shows in a way that we can do them independently – six to eight episodes – so that when we show up at the festival, a place like SeriesFest, this place can really be a launching pad.

We can build a market here at these festivals like Sundance did in the early 90s,” he continued. “A whole ecosystem was born from this: job creation and extremely exciting aberrant creative content becoming mainstream. I want to see this happen on television.