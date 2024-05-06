CRYPT COLLECTOR – THE CAT AND THE CANARY (EUREKA ENTERTAINMENT BLU-RAY) — Macabre Daily





HOW IS IT? Maya Angelou “You can’t really know where you’re going until you know where you’ve been.” These words are true in all respects, especially for genre cinema. Horror, like any other art form, evolves over time and if you consider yourself a student of the art, you need to understand how we got here. One of the oldest and most influential films of the genre is Paul Lénis The cat and the canary. A film from a time when there was no sound on film and title cards and camera tricks were used to relay dialogue and atmosphere. The Cat and the Canary is a landmark film in that it gave us a trope repeated even today, the old dark house. Pioneers of all kinds have the unique opportunity to not only make their mark, but also change the fabric of the media/industry, or in this case the genre in which they are innovating. They also share the unfortunate burden of age, which for some can be an immediate turnoff due to aging aesthetics, pacing, and delivery. Yet, as most genre fans and historians know, these are not signs of weakness, as they remind us how far we have come and how we got here. The Cat and the Canary has a plot you've heard before, but that's also because this movie originated this popular narrative framework. Based on a 1922 play of the same name, The Cat and the Canary sees a group of money-hungry family members pounce (pun intended) on the opportunity to inherit their millionaire relative's wealth who is believed to be disturbed. Director Paul Leni was one of the German imports brought to the United States as part of the expressionism boom of the early 20th century. This new way of making films was infused with new camera tricks, jagged and sharp settings, and a unique focus on the most macabre styles of storytelling. The idea of ​​zealous, greedy family members flocking to a creepy old mansion is a cornerstone of the genre today, but The Cat and the Canary is where it all began. Visually, the film will shock some viewers who have not explored the films of the silent era. The scenes are infused with hues of blue and sepia tones that provide a stark contrast to the color films we consider a staple today. But that's part of its charm. Although appearance and technique may feel Now dated, it is one of the most innovative works of cinema because it shaped much of the way films were subsequently made. Overlaying images to create a dreamlike atmosphere, as seen in the opening with Cyrus engaged and surrounded by kittens, was among the basic elements that led us to camera tricks like the face blending scene in Cosmatos Cloths Mandy. The archetypes of bumbling do-gooders and generously nefarious playboys are rooted in the characters of The Cat and the Canary. Movies like Ready or Not owe a lot to the historic cinema of Lenis, even if they are not as fast as modern cinema.

