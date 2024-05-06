Seth Rogen on Netflix is ​​a joke show, a Houseplant cannabis brand

Seth Rogen is a real pot enthusiast, something audiences have been aware of since his 2008 stoner film. Pineapple Express. In recent years, the multidimensional creative, founder of the cannabis and smoking accessories brand Houseplant, also found solace in creating artistic ceramic pieces cast in clay.

In addition to selling pre-rolls, Rogen's first Houseplant products were made and polished by his hands in a Los Angeles ceramics studio, such as large retro ashtrays and jars covered in drops that seemed to materialize from 'a colorful scene from a Dr. Seuss novel. The company's goal: to destigmatize cannabis consumption through sophisticated, tasteful products with an impeccable eye for functional design.

Founded in 2019, Houseplant includes a wide range of glazed clay items, mugs, and marijuana strains tested by Seth and his co-founder, Evan Goldberg. Recently, they even organized three vintage music boxes on vinyl ($95) designed to be played with the houseplant flower.

“Houseplant was born from my very personal desire to own things that matched my tastes and lifestyle as someone fascinated by design and architecture,” says Rogen. The Hollywood Reporter during an afternoon Zoom call.

On May 7, the busy Rogen will also take over the Hollywood Bowl with his headlining musical act, Seth Rogen smokes the bowl, as part of the Netflix Is A Joke festival. The 42-year-old comedian and filmmaker has assembled his dream lineup of pranksters and musicians to join him for the evening. Outside of his own hosting group, Rogen has Snoop Dogg, Ramy Youssef, Lil Dicky, Janelle James, Ronny Chieng and others scheduled to perform at the Bowl with him.

“Our goal is just to create a very enjoyable, fun, wild event, and every new idea we come up with is geared toward pure entertainment value,” Rogen says.

As part of Seth Rogen smokes the bowlthe comedian will donate the profits of the evening earned thanks to the show to Hilarity for charity. Founded in 2012 by Rogen's wife, Lauren Miller, the nonprofit organization advocates for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease. Brain health is also what allows actors to remain intelligent and original. “We provide hours of free in-home care to people whose loved ones suffer from dementia and so far we have provided over 400,000 hours,” says Seth Rogen.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen co-host Hilarity for Charity Austin Brain Health Dinner on September 30, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity

Before the comedian lights up Hollywood's biggest outdoor stage, Rogen talks more with THR about how he loves sharing his Houseplant product, bringing his comedy idols to the stage, and more.

Happy late 4/20, how are you today?

I just found a lizard in my house, so I had a little moment, but I think I'm okay now. It was quite exciting and a little terrifying. We won't tell my wife what just happened.

Where did the idea for Houseplant come from?

I do a lot of ceramics and learned organically from people who responded to posts with my different pottery creations. If you grew up smoking weed and you smoke a lot of weed, you'll know that there's this kind of aesthetic and connotation that you're lazy and don't care about a product well executed. Houseplant is all about creating very well executed, very well thought out and well loved products with good functionality and good design.

What life philosophies are rooted in the Houseplant lifestyle?

I don't have many philosophies in life, but I'm super proud of them. It represents me, my sensibilities and my tastes. Our product line is a good representation of our creative goals, which is how I usually evaluate my work: “How close is this to what I was hoping for?” » And is it received as I hoped? With Houseplant, both of those things are very true and they exist in the world as they should.

Who would you dream of sharing the Houseplant product with?

I've smoked weed with a lot of great people including my wife and friends and ultimately I love making ceramics and first took classes with my wife at Bitter Root Pottery That’s what started it all. I try to share my product with my friends all the time to see how they react to certain products and tree stains.

At your upcoming comedy show at the Hollywood Bowl, what can audiences expect?

There will be giant comedians and musicians who will be part of the surprises. We're trying to make this show so funny and silly and a show whose scale is worthy of being in the Hollywood Bowl itself. So I currently have an orchestra learning to play “California Love,” which is pretty awesome.

How do you ensure your hours on stage embody your comedic heritage?

Snoop Dogg is definitely someone who embodies Los Angeles and the kind of California culture that I'm a part of in a lot of ways, and he's just a great guy. There's a lot I can't share, but there will be a lot of friends of mine and people I personally find hilarious.

What impact are you looking for by headlining this Hollywood Bowl extravaganza?

With proceeds from this show and other collective support, Hilarity For Charity is launching a brain health education program with Quinta Brunson, Kristen Bell, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and a few others. The program will teach brain health education, which can have a huge impact. My team and I have been able to be really good advocates and I think we'll raise a lot of money for a really good cause and help a lot of people while also being able to represent what we're going to be funny on this show. We don't shy away from really trying to entertain our audience in exactly the way we would want to be entertained, which feels like a sort of no-holds-barred style of comedy.