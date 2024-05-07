Ben Affleck's 'Disturbed' Tom Brady Roast Has Actor Slammed Online





Ben Affleck's “deranged” speech during the Tom Brady roast left people confused. Affleck spent nearly six minutes of his mic time criticizing fans of the retired football quarterback during the three-hour Netflix special, which aired Sunday. “Ben Affleck was raving about fans on social media during the Tom Brady roast, that wasn't on my bingo card,” one social media user wrote. The “Gone Girl” star opened up about the mean comments the sports star and other players have to read online from “fans” instead of making fun of Brady. TOM BRADY AND GISELE BNDCHEN'S DIVORCE MOCKED DURING ROAST OF NETFLIX COMEDY OF RETIRED QUARTERBACK “The fans support you,” Affleck said. “You guys talking shit, okay, behind your fucking keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. It makes you an asshole.” “I can’t imagine a more screwed up, dysfunctional, horrible work system designed to make people perpetually feel bad,” he added. X users deemed Affleck “the worst performance of the night.” “Ben Affleck is a real example of how sometimes fame and wealth don't really make you happy,” one user added. “Ben Affleck is killing this roast like he killed the Batman franchise,” someone else joked. LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS A representative for Affleck did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Brady spent a lot of his time getting called out for his divorce from model Gisele Bundchen. Host Kevin Hart opened the debate by joking that Brady left former coach Bill Belichick “high and dry” for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he left the New England Patriots in 2019 after 20 seasons. “You fucked your coach, but let me tell you something, people, this is what you do to maintain your happiness. You have to fuck your coach sometimes. You who, who else fucked their coach? Gisèle. She fucked that karate man. “I mean, Jesus Christ, Tom,” Hart said. “One of the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game; how did you not see this coming? Eight karate lessons a day? Eight karate lessons a day? Eight karate lessons a day, and She’s still a white belt.” Comedian Nikki Glaser then joked: “You had seven rings, well eight after Gisele gave her back.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

