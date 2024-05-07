Hulk Actor Eric Bana Reacts to Deadpool and Wolverine Cameo Rumors





With a million rumors flying around about who might appear in Deadpool and Wolverineit is not impossible that Eric Bana could resume his Pontoon role for the film. However, the actor urges fans not to get excited as he throws cold water on the idea.





By Rant screenBana commented on Deadpool and Wolverine cameo rumors in new interview on The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM. After Jess Cagle addressed rumors she'd read about a Bana appearance, the actor responded: “I don't see this happening. I'm so sorry, Jess. “He added that”Hugues [Jackman] is a very close friend of mine“, but despite this, he reiterated, “I still don't see this happening“. Related Mark Ruffalo Shares Unfortunate Update on Hulk's MCU Future Mark Ruffalo addresses his future as the Hulk in the MCU following his appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

It's hard to know for sure who will be seen in Deadpool and Wolverine. Even though some of the rumored names might end up becoming true, most of the cast would probably avoid dropping spoilers, so a debunked cameo doesn't necessarily mean it won't happen. Andrew Garfield spent months boldly denying that he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home to the point that the film arrived in theaters, revealing him to be a major element of the film.

Ang Lee Directs Eric Bana to Hulk Bana may or may not reprise his role as Pontoon again, although it doesn't seem like he's exactly lobbying for this to happen. He also talked about how he wasn't particularly attracted to Pontoon to begin with, admitting that it was director Ang Lee's involvement that made him want to join the film. Bana noted how the film was made before the MCU was established, so he didn't expect to play the character in more than one film.

Related Mark Ruffalo Admits He Gets 'Much More' Recognition for Role in Romantic Comedy Than Hulk Mark Rufallo has played many iconic roles, but two of them stand out when it comes to getting him recognized on the streets. “At first I was like, ‘No way. It's not my kind of bag. I don't think it's me,” Bana explained, “and then we thought about it more and more, and I just, because also I didn't have a script when I said yes, so I thought, “Well, what’s it going to be?” So, I was really, really putting all my chips in Ang Lee's basket for this movie and all I knew was that it was going to be very, very different, and also, at the time, it wasn't wasn't something the Marvel Universe had. It hasn’t started yet.”

The actor continued, “You didn't go into making these movies thinking you were going to make more than one movie. That paradigm didn't exist, so you're right. It was very, very driven by desire to work with someone like Ang. Pontoon is streaming on Netflix, while Deadpool and Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024. Source: The Jess Cagle Show Deadpool and Wolverine Wolverine joins the “mercenary with a mouth” in the third installment of the Deadpool film franchise. Release date July 26, 2024 Cast Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni Writers Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin Main genre Super hero Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters by Rob Liefeld, Fabian Nicieza Prequel Deadpool2, Deadpool Producer Kevin Feige, Simon Kinberg Production company Marvel Studios, 21 Laps Entertainment, Maximum Effort, The Walt Disney Company Studio(s) Marvel Studios

