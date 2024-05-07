The Fall Guy is a sloppy but sweet ode to Hollywood stuntmen

There's a beautiful moment in the new action comedy The guy who falls just in time when stuntman Colt Seavers, played by Ryan Gosling, reconnects with a former colleague, a stunt dog named Jean-Claude. As soon as the situation becomes difficult and the bad guys have to be chased down, Seavers runs off shouting: Come on, Jean-Claude! and the dog is at his side in an instant, running toward danger with a look of such heroic intensity that any action movie star should aspire to.

Generally, Jean-Claude only responds to orders in French, a recurring oddity. But he will make an exception for his old friend Colt.

This Colt is based on the main character from the old TV show from the 1980s. The guy who falls just in time with Lee Majors, who appears here in a cameo appearance. He's a stuntman who is sidelined by a career-devastating injury and ends his promising relationship with camera operator Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt, because if he can't fearlessly throw himself into a physical danger, he does not feel that he has anything to offer.

But after a long, depressing interlude of physical recovery and parking cars for a living, he is lured back into show business by a maniacally smiling producer named Gail Meyer (Hannah Waddington of Ted Lasso). She claims that Jody wants him to return as a stuntman for his first sci-fi action film filmed in Sydney, Australia, called Metal storm.

However, once Colt arrives on set, he discovers that Jody never asked him and is still furious with him for abandoning her. To get revenge, she puts him through a series of punishing stunts, such as repeatedly setting him on fire, take after take. Between the cremations, she insists on telling him in front of the entire crew the supposed plot of Metal storm, who has a love story that bears an uncanny resemblance to their own cratered relationship.

But it quickly becomes obvious that the big problem of Metal Storm The setting is the strange absence of the main party man, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), a delusional egomaniac who always claims in interviews that I do all my own stunts. I'll give you three guesses as to which live-action star is being made fun of here.

It turns out that producer Gail actually hired Colt, Ryder's former stunt double, to find the missing star before the studio caught wind of his absence. There's probably a lot more intrigue and shenanigans, because it blurs the lines of action. As lowbrow critic Joe Bob Briggs said, there's too much plot that gets in the way of the story.

The guy who falls just in time it's like that strangely dragging, despite some inspired interludes like Jean-Claude's, and some lively action scenes, and the comic-romantic alchemy of Gosling and Blunt, which helps throughout. But the film is too long, just over two hours, and too much of the film limps, weighed down by oddly slow sequences that would have been funny at a fraction of the running time, or are meant to be touching but don't work, or are expected to do so. be exciting but are all too familiar action scene templates.

Director David Leitch seems to have a strangely altered sense of rhythm. It must have been Chad Stahelski, the other stuntman turned action film director who directed the first John Wick film (2014) starring Leitch, although Leitch is not credited which maintained John WickIt’s an impeccable tempo. Because in many ways, The guy who falls just in time East High-speed train once again.

High-speed train (2022) was the last film Leitch directed solo. As The guy who falls just in time, it's also an action comedy centered around a professional tough guy made vulnerable by emotional problems. In the case of High-speed train, he is a hitman who has succumbed to psychological fragility and disgust for his violent work, who has only just returned to work after a long period of therapy. Charming stars with excellent comedic timing play the main roles in Brad Pitt in High-speed train and the premise seems foolproof in terms of action comedy.

But just like High-speed train suffers from a slow pace and unevenness, with some inspired passages but too many scenes that don't work or work briefly but then end in nothing, just like Scapegoat driven by the same problems. Jean-Claude, who briefly supercharged the Scapegoat narrative, suddenly disappears without explanation in the middle of the action then reappears at the end just so we don't think he's dead. Stephanie Hsu from Everything everywhere at the same time plays such a truncated role as Ryders' personal assistant, it seems like there has to be a longer version of The guy who falls just in time and his other scenes were cut.

High-speed train created the same impression of having been shot to be a longer, even busier film that was hacked to fit into a roughly two-hour time slot. Unfortunately, it was cut with a meat cleaver so the boring bits remained while the bits you would have liked to see more of were cruelly chopped up.

Always, High-speed train made a lot of money internationally, and there is no reason to think The guy who falls just in time will be less popular. Many of us are starved for action movies. And after Gosling's spectacular charm offensive singing Im Just Ken in barbie and once again at the Oscars, there can't be many holdouts still resisting its maddening beauty. He's so ripped at the gym The guy who falls just in time, it seems to be the most breathtaking special effect in the film. And, like Pitt, he has learned over time to adopt an ironically funny attitude toward his own physical beauty that disarms even the strongest.

So, hell, it's May, the weather is getting warmer, the movies will probably get lighter and more entertaining, and we could all use a sloppy, good-natured break from our usual exhausting routine. Additionally, there is a serious, honorable and heartwarming angle to the film, which is its celebration of the stuntmen, who don't get nearly the credit they deserve for taking all the hits, falls, burns upon themselves and injuries so that the stars could look good in the film. and relax in their caravans during the dangerous stuff. Stay at the end for the excerpts showing footage of the real Scapegoat waterfalls.

Bits of the movie don't work very well, but we can still watch them The guy who falls just in time in the generous spirit of spring fun as well as in appreciation of the anonymous and highly skilled behind-the-scenes work celebrated here.