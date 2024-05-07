Food, entertainment and fun abound in DeKalb for Cinco de Mayo Shaw Local

Entertainment
DeKALB A Cinco de Mayo celebration in downtown DeKalb Sunday afternoon gave many people an early start to mark the start of summer.
In its second year, the annual event returned to the city's downtown, this time closing part of Lincoln Highway, bringing with it live entertainment, food trucks, a children's entertainment zone And much more.
Sycamore resident Ian Hanblen stood next to his wife and watched from afar as their two children headed toward the bounce house.
I think it's wonderful that everyone can come here, Hanblen said. I can see people of all races coming together. Everyone loves tacos. Who doesn't love tacos? It's nice to be able to see everyone outside at the start of summer.
With sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s, dozens of people headed to downtown DeKalb for the Cinco de Mayo celebration.
I mean, you already have the recipe. I mean, Mariachi. You have a sunny day, friends. I think that's what it's about.
David Salgado
Bryan Solano, a Rockford resident, was busy selling ponchos, bracelets and dresses during the event. Solano said business was good for him and his family who teamed up to run a vendor stand. He said the most popular item among customers was undoubtedly the bracelets.
They notice it's handmade and they like it a lot, Solano said. If you go to Mexico, you won't find this type of design just because my cousin makes them by hand. If you notice, if you go somewhere else, it will be like a different model. Many other sellers have tried to copy the design and go to Mexico and buy in bulk, but it's just not the same design. My cousin learned design in Veracruz. She learned from a lady.
Bensenville resident Melissa Galindo stood alongside her partner David Salgado, surveying the event grounds. Galindo said she was glad she decided to come and take part in the festivities.
It brings back memories, Galindo said. It's really nice to know that they can bring some of the tradition of Mexico here. I wasn't born there. My family was. So it's always really nice.
Salgado said the idea of what constitutes the perfect Cinco de Mayo celebration is easy to identify.
I mean, you already have the recipe, Salgado said. I mean, Mariachi. You have a sunny day, friends. I think that's what it's about.
Hanblen said his vision for what constitutes the perfect Cinco de Mayo celebration comes down to three elements.
Lots of people, good food, maybe a cerveza, Hanblen said.
Olivia Pacheco, co-owner of El Jimador Mexican Grill and one of the organizers of the Cinco de Mayo celebration, said her end goal with the event was simple.
Overall, I have a good time,” Pacheco said. They all have a good time, discover our culture, see how colorful it can be with our dancers, with our Mariachi group. Just knowing that downtown DeKalb has a lot to offer because we really do. We just need to come together and make something happen. I feel like lately this is happening a lot more.
