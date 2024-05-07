What Hope Hicks' Testimony on Access Hollywood Tape Means for Trump's Trial

At the heart of the testimony of Hope Hicks, Donald Trump's former campaign press secretary and former White House communications director, Friday's testimony in the secret money trial was a moment etched in everyone's collective consciousness Americans: The Infamous “Access Hollywood” Tape and the Warnings We Learned. about the man who was about to become president.

Hicks' testimony should be a moment of painful reflection not only on her as an individual, but also on the missed responsibility of so many who chose to disregard the evidence of what Trump promised.

Hicks made two trips to the Trump White House; one from 2017 to 2018, then two years later, in 2020. Unlike many figures who have worked in Trump's orbit, she has emerged from Trumpworld relatively unscathed. She managed not to have her reputation completely ruined by her former boss, a stark contrast to other former Trump employees like Rudy Giuliani, Peter Navarro, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone. Like David Pecker, owner of the National Enquirer and friend of Trump, Hicks is a good witness; she hasn't spoken to the media, still has warm feelings for the guy, and hasn't written a book about Trump called Revenge.

And even though his three-hour testimony was relatively short, it was detrimental to Trump's defense, according to analysis by MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissman.

Although it was clear that Hicks was still extremely loyal to his former boss, his testimony may have threaded the needle for the prosecution.

Hicks focused primarily on the fallout from the Oct. 7, 2016, “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump showed what many now admit to be his true colors: the gleeful boasting of a person who wields power and privilege with little or no respect for the well-being, safety, or autonomy of others.

The prosecution's case is that a panicked Trumpworld was trying to suppress the stories of Trump's former lovers, Karen McDougall and Stormy Daniels, because they knew those two stories could spell the end of Trump's presidential campaign if they surfaced just weeks before Americans went to the polls.

Hicks' testimony on the “Access Hollywood” tape confirms a dark reality: People voted for the man who bragged about sexual assault because they couldn't bear to vote for a woman. The revelation should have sunk his campaign immediately. Looking back, it's hard to imagine that wasn't the case. But he won his case. Maybe he wouldn't have if McDougal and Daniels could have shared their stories. And maybe Roe v. Wade would still be the law of the land, if these stories had been shared and not captured and killed.

But these are hypotheses. What is tangible is that Hicks was, like so many other members of Trumpworld, deeply focused on pleasing her boss and unconcerned with the ethical and moral implications of her actions. Hicks' testimony should therefore be a moment of painful reflection not only on her as an individual, but also on the missed responsibility of so many who chose to disregard the evidence of what Trump promised.

He wanted to make sure there was a denial of any kind of relationship, Hicks said during his testimony, which was At the time, the Trump campaign's press secretary. Hicks recounted how, after receiving an email from David Fahrenthold, the Washington Post reporter who broke the “Access Hollywood” story, with the title URGENT WashPost query, she sent an email to fellow campaign members Jason Miller, David Bossie, Kellyanne Conway and Steve Bannon who said “days, days, days.” Hicks testified that it was a reflex and said she was a little shocked.

Prosecutor Matthew Colangelo asked Hicks: “Is it fair to say that during this period Mr. Trump was concerned that these reports could damage his reputation with voters?”

Hicks replied: Yes.

Trump's motivation being his presidential campaign is what makes the hush payment campaign such a strong argument. Her testimony alleges that Trump's motivation was the presidency and not, for example, protecting his third wife or his fifth child, who at the time was small.

This conservative Supreme Court might not exist if someone from Trumpworld had acted morally and come forward before the election. But none of them did.

I hope we don't ruin Hope, The Washington Post reported Donald Trump Jr. just after Trump Sr. won the White House. As Hicks wept on the stand, one could wonder whether Trumpworld had ultimately done just that.

There has been a lot of discussion about why Hope Hicks cried on the stand, and we can't know the reason for sure. On the stand, Hicks made it clear that Trump was killing these stories because he wanted to win the presidency and that Trump was determined about it.

And now, in many red states, women are forced to bleed out in parking lots because they are not sick enough to be treated. This conservative Supreme Court might not exist if someone from Trumpworld had acted morally and come forward before the election. But none of them did so, perhaps because they were ideologically blinded. Or maybe because they just wanted to do something for their man.