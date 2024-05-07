NU provides additional $707,000 to fund Mayfest, A&O and NUDM





Live entertainment for Northwestern students won't go anywhere — The university administration has agreed to provide an additional $707,175 in annual funding for student groups starting this year. The increase in funding is intended to address limited funding from the Student Activities Funding Committee that is not able to cover all student group expenses, according to Caleb Snead, SESP sophomore and government co-chair. associate student. This year, the committee allocated $2.15 million to student organizations. However, the lower limit of the student groups' requests was $3.3 million and the upper limit was $3.95 million, Snead said. During negotiations with the administration, Snead said ASG prioritized production costs for three student organizations — Mayfest Productions, A&O Productions and NU Dance Marathon — because they produce long-standing traditions on the campus and have predictable funding needs. Snead said the University relies on events from these organizations for public relations and recruiting purposes. “With the additional $707,000 in funding, SAFC can ensure that Dillo Day, various A&O productions and Dance Marathon have adequate funding to produce high-quality events that the organizations are proud of and students are excited to attend. attend,” Snead said. The additional funding will free up more money for other student organizations and reduce the budget deficit, according to Snead. The $707,000 will be allocated to the three organizations in future years and will be adjusted for inflation. Regarding the new funding pool, Snead said about $481,000 would be allocated to Mayfest, $154,000 to A&O and $71,000 to NUDM. Joe Lattal, associate director of student organizations and activities and NUDM adviser, said the funding would help address NUDM's rising costs. “Additional funding is always helpful, as much of the production costs of Dance Marathon are beyond the University's control,” Lattal said. “The event relies heavily on local and regional vendors for the stage, lighting, audio equipment and many other event elements.” Like NUDM, Mayfest also faced increased costs for necessary Dillo Day components. Mayfest shared these needs with ASG during negotiations, the organization said in a statement to The Daily. “The increase in SAFC funding will greatly benefit Mayfest in our ability to deliver the festival to industry standards and provide the student body with the best Dillo experience possible,” Mayfest said in the release. Snead said ASG received news of the funding increase in mid-April, following meetings with senior members of the administration detailing the impact of the additional $611,000 in university funding from last year for groups of students. “Having additional funding will provide peace of mind that, even with increasing costs for many contracting needs, (NUDM) will still be able to put on a high-quality event,” Lattal said. E-mail: [email protected] X: @IsaiahStei27 Related stories: — 'An Incredible Burden': ASG Leaders, NU Administrators Detail Efforts to Reform Student Group Funding Transaction Process — The Daily explains: How student groups receive funding from NU — ASG Senate allocates $66,000 in additional funding to student organizations

