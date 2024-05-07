Entertainment
All the stars who played the Man of Steel
James Gunn's first official look at David Corenswet in 2025's “Superman” brings a new version of the Man of Steel and his iconic costume to the big screen. Hollywood has been portraying Superman in live-action format for 76 years and counting, as the first actor to take on the superhero role on screen was Kirk Alyn in the 1948 soap opera “Superman.”
Since then, a handful of actors have brought Superman to life in film and television over the decades. Corenswet has a long legacy to live up to, from Christopher Reeve's iconic turn in the 1970s to Henry Cavill's tougher Man of Steel in Zack Snyder's DC Universe. In 2019, Corenswet said Weekly Entertainment that his biggest acting goal was definitely to play Superman.
“I would love to see someone take an optimistic look back [take on Superman]”, he said at the time. “I love Henry Cavill's dark and realistic version, but I would like to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.
Given that Corenswet looks sullen and wears a dirty Superman costume in the first preview for James Gunn's film, it seems like his Man of Steel might still retain some grittiness. Gunn already said Variety that his Superman actor had to “be someone who has all of Superman's humanity, but he's also an alien.” It has to be someone who has the kindness and compassion of Superman and someone you want to hug.
Check out the evolution of the Superman costume in film and television (and the actors who wore the cape) in the list below.
-
Kirk Alyn ('Superman')
Kirk Alyn was the first actor to play Superman in the live-action format, portraying the Man of Steel in the 1958 “Superman” film series and its 1950 sequel “Atom Man vs. Superman.” Both films were released in 15 chapters.
-
George Reeves (“The Adventures of Superman”)
George Reeves made Superman an icon of 1950s television as the star of “Adventures of Superman,” the first television show centered on the Man of Steel. The series ran for six seasons and 104 episodes between 1952 and 1958.
-
Christopher Reeve ('Superman', 'Superman II', 'Superman III' and 'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace')
For many movie fans, Christopher Reeve remains the definitive on-screen Superman. He debuted as the Man of Steel in Richard Donner's seminal 1978 classic and reprized the superhero in three sequels released between 1983 and 1987.
-
Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”)
Dean Cain brought Superman to life in the 1990s as the star of the ABC series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” which ran for four seasons and 88 episodes from 1993 to 1997. Alongside Cain was Teri Hatcher as Lois Lane. .
-
Tom Welling ('Smallville')
Tom Welling played a teenage Clark Kent/Superman in the television series “Smallville,” which ran for 10 seasons and 217 episodes between 2001 and 2011. The series took the Superman story and reimagined it as a coming-of-age drama coming of age focused on Clark's story. family life and high school life. Welling reprized his version of Superman in an episode of The CW series “Batwoman.”
-
Brandon Routh ('Superman Returns')
Brandon Routh played Superman in the 2006 comic book “Superman Returns,” which followed the Man of Steel as he returns to Earth after an extended absence, reconnects with Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth), and confronts Lex Luthor ( Kevin Spacey). Although Routh was acclaimed for channeling Christopher Reeve, the film tanked at the box office with just $391 million worldwide and did not lead to a new franchise for the actor. Routh reprized this iteration of Superman in episodes of The CW comic series “The Flash,” “Legends of Tomorrow” and “Batwoman.”
-
Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman,” “Justice League”)
Henry Cavill played Superman in Zack Snyder's DC Universe, starting with his own 2013 standalone film “Man of Steel” and continuing with 2016's “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and 2017's “Justice League” He intended to return as a superhero after taking over Superman in the post-credits scene of 2022's “Black Adam,” which established a future in the DC Universe where he would face Dwayne Johnson.
A little over a month later, Warner Bros. and DC Studios announced that Gunn and Safran would be the new bosses of the latter company. The duo was tasked with overhauling the DC Universe on the big screen, and their plan included bringing in a new Superman actor to anchor their universe. It was a particularly big blow for Cavill, who had left his starring role in Netflix's The Witcher, likely because his future seemed to include more Superman projects before Gunn and Saffron were hired.
-
Tyler Hoechlin ('Superman and Lois')
Tyler Hoechlin debuted as Superman on the CW's “Supergirl,” starring in six episodes of the series before continuing with the character in “The Flash,” “Arrow” and “Batwoman.” As of 2021, Hoechlin got her own standalone series “Superman & Lois”, which stars Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane. The show aired for three seasons and will return for a fourth and final.
-
Henry Cavill (“Zack Snyder’s Justice League”)
Henry Cavill's hero dons a specialized black version of the iconic superhero costume in “Zack Snyder's Justice League,” the four-hour version of the initially maligned superhero team-up film that gave its filmmaker more of creative control. The difference in trial is one of the most significant differences between the final acts of the two versions of “Justice League.”
-
Nicolas Cage ('Flash')
Nicolas Cage made a surprise appearance as the Man of Steel in 2022's “The Flash,” coming full circle on a role he was supposed to play for director Tim Burton in a failed Superman movie that never made it. took off. The duo was supposed to direct “Superman Lives” in 1998 from a script by Kevin Smith. The plot focused on Superman's fight against Doomsday. Despite spending more than $30 million on the film's casting and pre-production, Warner Bros. ended Superman Lives due to creative differences.
If you really wanted to know what I was going to do with this character, watch my performance in City of Angels, Cage once said. USA today on what fans could have expected from his iteration of Superman. I was supposed [to play] After that, Clark Kent and I were already developing this alien otherness in playing this angel. It's a perfect example of the tone you would have had for Kal-El and for Clark Kent: Clark would have been a little more fun but Kal-El had the sensitivity and the goodness and the vulnerability and all those feelings that were kind of angelic and angelic. so terrifying.
-
David Corenswet ('Superman')
David Corenswet makes his debut as the Man of Steel in James Gunn's 2025 film “Superman,” previously titled “Superman: Legacy.” The film kicks off a whole new DC Universe that will span films, TV series and video games. Gunn oversees the DC Universe with Peter Safran.
Corenswet is getting the big break of his life as the star of Superman, marking his first time leading a major Hollywood film. The 30-year-old actor is best known for his supporting roles in two Netflix series created by Ryan Murphy, The Politician and Hollywood. Her most notable film role before Superman was in Pearl, the Ti West-directed horror film starring Mia Goth.
Superman is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025 by Warner Bros.
