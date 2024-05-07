All the stars who played the Man of Steel

Connect with us

James Gunn's first official look at David Corenswet in 2025's “Superman” brings a new version of the Man of Steel and his iconic costume to the big screen. Hollywood has been portraying Superman in live-action format for 76 years and counting, as the first actor to take on the superhero role on screen was Kirk Alyn in the 1948 soap opera “Superman.”

Since then, a handful of actors have brought Superman to life in film and television over the decades. Corenswet has a long legacy to live up to, from Christopher Reeve's iconic turn in the 1970s to Henry Cavill's tougher Man of Steel in Zack Snyder's DC Universe. In 2019, Corenswet said Weekly Entertainment that his biggest acting goal was definitely to play Superman.

“I would love to see someone take an optimistic look back [take on Superman]”, he said at the time. “I love Henry Cavill's dark and realistic version, but I would like to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.

Given that Corenswet looks sullen and wears a dirty Superman costume in the first preview for James Gunn's film, it seems like his Man of Steel might still retain some grittiness. Gunn already said Variety that his Superman actor had to “be someone who has all of Superman's humanity, but he's also an alien.” It has to be someone who has the kindness and compassion of Superman and someone you want to hug.

Check out the evolution of the Superman costume in film and television (and the actors who wore the cape) in the list below.

